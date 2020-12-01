A NEW bridge over the Atlantic is on its way for “marooned” islanders.

It is part of efforts to keep transport links open between Great Bernera and the mainland of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

A planning application for a new Bernera bridge has been lodged by Western Isles Council.

The 100 metre long structure will replace the present road link across Loch Roag which is out of bounds for larger vehicles after the discovery of defects required a 7.5 tonne weight limit imposed permanently on the existing structure.

As the steel structure is assembled it will be launched out across the channel on temporary supports using a winch system.

Rock embankments at each end will provide support with the approach roads re-aligned to tie into the new bridge.

A bridge is to cost £2m - four times its original estimate - councillors were recently told.

The road link spans 108 feet over a fast-flowing sea strait on the Atlantic seaboard.

The pioneering link - which opened in 1953 - was also the first pre-stressed concrete girder road bridge in the UK, costing at the time £70,000.

Incredibly up to 4000 people watched its opening - one of the largest crowds that ever gathered on the island.

Structural surveys show it has badly deteriorated, but the cost of a substantial long-term replacement is estimated at £5 million.

Councillors have been told the best interim solution is a new crossing on the east side of the existing bridge.

But instead of costing its previous estimate of £500,000 the bill is now forecast at £2m.

A report by Robert Emmott, the council’s director for assets, finance and resources, has said:”Costs are estimated at £2m for the immediate solution, which will have a predicted lifespan of 30 years. The usual design parameter for a bridge would be to last for 120 years.

“It has become apparent through deliberations that options are limited as there is a clear requirement to keep an operational link to Great Bernera, whilst an alternative structure is being constructed.

“The most time and cost effective means of crossing has been determined as being through the construction of new abutments to the east of the existing bridge and spanning the water with one steel trussed structure.

"Work is ongoing on the procurement of the necessary elements to make this happen.”

Before the current bridge was built there had been a local campaign for a causeway to replace the boat which used to cross the strait with cattle swimming behind it. The money raised was later used for an improved road to Bosta on Bernera, which is today home to about 250 people.

With its three spans and overall length of 108ft, the bridge was the second largest of its kind at that time. A model of it was exhibited at The Festival of Britain.

It is said that the 1950s the residents were so eager to keep in close contact with Lewis that they threatened to build their own causeway by dynamiting the cliffs on either side.