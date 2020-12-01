In an address to Parliament today, Nicola Sturgeon will give the latest update on coronavirus measures in Scotland.

The five-tiered local lockdown system are reviewed each week and a decision is expected on the current levels in the 11 local authority areas across the country.

When is Nicola Sturgeon due to speak?

The First Minister's will reveal any changes to the current local levels in front of the Scottish Government at around 2.20pm today.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The update will be broadcast live on BBC One Scotland or BBC Scotland's Politics Scotland Special on TV or on their iPlayer.

It is also livestreamed on the Scottish Government TV and covered in our live blog.

What are the latest Covid-19 figures?

Yesterday's figures reported 369 new cases of Covid-19, however that testing information was affected by a data processing issue - and could therefore likely be higher in reality.

There were also three new reported deaths of people who had tested positive for coronavirus.

What will Nicola Sturgeon say?

The First Minister's updates always begin with the latest coronavirus figures, including the latest number of positive cases, patients in hospital, patients in intensive care, and the number of registered deaths from people who have tested positive.

A decision on the tier levels for each individual region in Scotland is also expected, with Midlothian, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire three areas known to be under discussion.

Last week, Midlothian looked to be moving down to tier 2, but those hopes were dashed when unstable case numbers meant a last-minute decision was made to keep it in tier three.

There had also previously been calls for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire to be moved down to tier 1 rather than stay in tier 2, however an increase in cases across NHS Grampian means it is now more likely that these areas will move up from tier 2 to tier 3.

It comes after NHS Grampian declared that 78 cases of coronavirus had been detected and linked to the Kepak McIntosh Donald food plant in Portlethen.

Each local authority's position in the five-level system of measures is reviewed every Tuesday.

However, Nicola Sturgeon stressed that the 11 areas currently under tier 4 will remain there until 11 December.