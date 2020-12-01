The first proper snow of the season is expected to fall in parts of Scotland this week.

Tuesday is the first official day of meteorological winter, and with it comes warnings of snow and icy conditions issued to large parts of the country.

As temperatures plummet, snow showers and icy stretches are likely to bring some travel disruption Wednesday night into Thursday, the Met Office has warned.

Scots in Central, Tayside & Fife, Highlands & Eilean Siar and the South West of Scotland including Lothian and the Borders can expect snow - with cities including Edinburgh, Stirling and Perth set to get hit by wintry showers.

Yellow Warning of Snow And Ice affecting Scotland (Central, Tayside & Fife) https://t.co/Qg5IFh4xn0 pic.twitter.com/JH2eetS7Q0 — Met Office warnings (@metofficeEScot) December 1, 2020

The Met Office has cautioned that some roads and railways are likely to be affected too, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

With icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths expected, metereologists also warned the bad weather could lead to some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

A statement from the Met Office reads: "Frequent showers will increasingly turn to snow Wednesday night and persist into Thursday morning though these likely to fall as sleet and hail at times, mainly around coasts.

"Northwest Scotland looks most exposed to these showers with 2 cm of snow accumulating by Thursday morning in places even to low levels.

"Larger accumulations are expected at higher elevations with 2-5 cm above 200 m and up to 10 cm over some of the highest routes.

"Whilst the Southern Uplands is likely to see some snow over higher ground the likelihood is that only very small accumulations are expected here below 200 m."

Here are the areas affected by the Met Office warning for snow and icy conditions:

Central, Tayside & Fife

Perth and Kinross

Stirling

Highlands & Eilean Siar

Na h-Eileanan Siar

Highland

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire