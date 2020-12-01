The first proper snow of the season is expected to fall in parts of Scotland this week.
Tuesday is the first official day of meteorological winter, and with it comes warnings of snow and icy conditions issued to large parts of the country.
As temperatures plummet, snow showers and icy stretches are likely to bring some travel disruption Wednesday night into Thursday, the Met Office has warned.
Scots in Central, Tayside & Fife, Highlands & Eilean Siar and the South West of Scotland including Lothian and the Borders can expect snow - with cities including Edinburgh, Stirling and Perth set to get hit by wintry showers.
Yellow Warning of Snow And Ice affecting Scotland (Central, Tayside & Fife) https://t.co/Qg5IFh4xn0 pic.twitter.com/JH2eetS7Q0— Met Office warnings (@metofficeEScot) December 1, 2020
The Met Office has cautioned that some roads and railways are likely to be affected too, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
With icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths expected, metereologists also warned the bad weather could lead to some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
A statement from the Met Office reads: "Frequent showers will increasingly turn to snow Wednesday night and persist into Thursday morning though these likely to fall as sleet and hail at times, mainly around coasts.
"Northwest Scotland looks most exposed to these showers with 2 cm of snow accumulating by Thursday morning in places even to low levels.
"Larger accumulations are expected at higher elevations with 2-5 cm above 200 m and up to 10 cm over some of the highest routes.
"Whilst the Southern Uplands is likely to see some snow over higher ground the likelihood is that only very small accumulations are expected here below 200 m."
Here are the areas affected by the Met Office warning for snow and icy conditions:
Central, Tayside & Fife
Perth and Kinross
Stirling
Highlands & Eilean Siar
Na h-Eileanan Siar
Highland
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
Dumfries and Galloway
Edinburgh
Midlothian Council
Scottish Borders
West Lothian
Strathclyde
Argyll and Bute
East Ayrshire
Inverclyde
North Ayrshire
North Lanarkshire
Renfrewshire
South Ayrshire
South Lanarkshire
West Dunbartonshire
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.