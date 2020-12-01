MOTORISTS using one of Scotland's key roads face further 60-mile diversions as the delays continue over its re-opening.

The landslip-plagued A83 at the Rest and be Thankful was supposed to be partially open by mid-November once fence repairs had been completed, but there remains no timescale for its re-opening.

The important Highlands route has been open for barely three weeks in the last four months since a landslip brought about by rain blocked the road.

On Tuesday it was confirmed that motorists face further disruption as the single-track alternative route has once again had to be shut, leaving drivers with a 60-mile diversion.

In the latest disuption to hit the Old Military Road, it was closed from 3.30pm on Monday to 9.30am on Tuesday. It was confirmed it will close once again at 3.30pm as a safety precaution.

All traffic will be diverted via A82, A85 and A819 overnight.

Previous work on the A83

BEAR, commissioned by Transport Scotland to maintain Scottish trunk roads, said it will continue to closely monitor and observe the hillside throughout the day, with "enhanced safety procedures" in place to ensure road users are kept safe whilst the OMR is in use.

It said a band of rain is forecast overnight on Tuesday night and a safety inspection will take place on Wednesday morning to consider if it is safe to reopen the OMR during daytime on Wednesday, 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative said: “The OMR reopened this morning following a safety inspection and teams are continuing to closely monitor the area.

“We’ll be keeping the operation of the OMR under close review throughout the day.

“We’re continuing to put road user safety first and will close the OMR during the hours of darkness from 3.30pm today with all traffic being diverted via the A82, A85 and A819 as a safety precaution.

“We’ll continue to assess conditions on the hill and the forecast weather to inform our decisions for re-opening of the road each day.

“As ever, we thank the local community, businesses and road users for their patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”

Ministers have previously been accused of wasting nearly £80 million on more than a decade of failed solutions to landslides on the road after the latest multiple slips in heavy rainfall.

Some locals have called for a public inquiry into the problems, with many saying a permanent solution must be found.

Transport Scotland published details of the 11 "corridor options" for a new route to replace the landslip-prone section of the A83 include building up to three bridges or tunnels.

But the choice of solution is not expected to be chosen till next year.