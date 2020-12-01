BRITAIN'S biggest budget airline has come under fire after deciding to half its cabin baggage allowance for passengers paying cheaper fares.

From February 10, 2021, most easyJet passengers will be restricted to a small bag that fits under the seat in front.

The airline says: "This will enable them to bring all the essentials for their journey or enough for a short trip.”

Travellers will have to pay extra to bring their suitcase onboard.

Currently, all passengers are able to bring on a suitcase measuring 56cm x 45cm x 25cm, with no weight limit - one of the only airlines to offer this.

From next year, this will be reduced to 45cm x 36cm x 20cm.

Ryanair introduced similar rules in 2018. It states that only priority booking passengers can bring two bags of hand luggage into the cabin for free, which includes a 55cm x 40cm x 20cm suitcase. All other passengers can only take a 40cm x 25cm x 20cm bag for free.

One analysis examined a one-way Easyjet flight from Manchester to Faro on April 1, where the standard fare is £62. The minimum extra charge allowing two cabin bags was £21 – increasing the cost by one-third.

Only Flexi ticket holders or easyJet Plus card holders will be allowed to have two bags onboard, consisting of a suitcase and small handbag.

The airline explained that the new rules are due to reduced space onboard for bags: "The limited overhead locker space on aircraft has meant that customers can’t always be certain they will have their cabin bag onboard with them."

“The new policy will also reduce queue times during boarding and other associated delays which occur due to putting excess cabin bags in the hold and so the move will lead to improved punctuality for all customers.”

The ££ clawback begin. Easyjet has a new cabin bag policy from Feb 10th. pic.twitter.com/46G0nFAlDT — Stop City Airport + (@StopCityAirport) December 1, 2020

Angry easyJet passengers with flights already booked expressed anger at being told to pay for baggage.

One woman wrote on Twitter: "just got the email explaining the changes to cabin baggage.

"You state that carry-on bags must be placed under the seat in front. What clown came up with this idea?"