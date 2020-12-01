ALEX Salmond has made his first foray into politics since being acquitted of sexual assault, with a list of ideas for Nicola Sturgeon on coping with the fallout from Covid.

The former first minister and SNP MSP Alex Neil today published a joint “action plan” on how to tackle the looming unemployment crisis caused by the pandemic.

They said “innovation” was needed to generate and seize opportunities.

Given Mr Salmond's bitter breakdown in relations with Ms Sturgeon, the paper, which is akin to a mini-manifesto, will be seen as a coded rebuke to the First Minister for not thinking hard enough about the future.

The Scottish Tories said Mr Salmond seemed to be “settling scores” with his predecessor.

The paper is Mr Salmond’s first political contribution of note since he has acquitted of 13 counts of sexual assault at a High Court trial in March.

In the paper, Mr Salmond and Mr Neil say the Scottish Government should set up a National Housebuilding Company, invest in “shovel-ready” building projects, offer businesses long-term loans at zero interest, and create a Scottish National Renewable Corporation.

They said the ideas would “transform Scotland’s prospects for post-coronavirus economic recovery and avoid mass unemployment”.

They also said the Barnett funding formula consequentials for Scotland arising from the UK Government spending review, coupled with the Scottish Government’s own resources, “should be prioritised for this purpose”.

They concluded: “Innovation in politics and economics is often driven by necessity and creates change and opportunity. The way out of crisis is to first generate and then seize these opportunities. This paper is our contribution to that Scottish effort.”

Scottish Conservative shadow economy spokesman Maurice Golden said: "The SNP civil war between the Salmond and Sturgeon camps has become visceral but is of little interest to the people of Scotland as they deal with the devastation wrought by Covid.

"While the former First Minister is entitled to his opinion, it is inappropriate to use the pandemic to settles scores with his former friend and protege in Bute House."