More than 700 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
Latest figures show that 754 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, as well as an additional 34 deaths of patients who had tested positive for coronavirus.
The total number of positive cases in Scotland since the beginning of the pandemic has now reached 95,811.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon's lockdown levels announcement today
1,184,858 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus
The total confirmed as positive has risen by 754 to 95,811
Sadly 34 more patients who tested positive have died (3,759 in total)
Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux
Health advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/8xwruOPGym
1,021 people were in hospital yesterday with Covid-19, with 70 of those patients being treated in intensive care.
The toll of Covid-19 registered deaths since the start of the pandemic now sits at 3,759.
As of November 15, 42 per cent of Covid-19 registered deaths related to deaths in care homes, 51 per cent were in hospitals and 7 per cent were at home or non-institutional settings.
It comes as several council areas are facing changes to their tier level today, due to be announced by the First Minister when she addresses Parliament this afternoon.
Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire could be moving up to tier 3 from its current position in tier 2 of the framework, which means bars and restaurants would have to stop selling alcohol.
Nicola Sturgeon previously emphasised that the 11 local authority areas in tier 4 would remain at that level until December 11.
