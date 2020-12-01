THE SNP has come under fire for electing an MP to its disciplinary board months after being reprimanded himself.

Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, was selected at the party conference as a member of the party's internal conduct committee yesterday.

The MP was suspended from the SNP in December after making anti-Semitic comments online and was put through an internal investigation by the Member Conduct committee, which he now sits on.

They deemed he could return to the fold in May of this year provided he carried out an education course with a Holocaust centre. He apologised for his comments and said he faced "internal moral panic" as he did not consider himself someone to hold racist anti-Jewish views.

Read more: Anti-Semitism row MP Neale Hanvey says he feels 'tortured' by SNP suspension

Critics internally and externally have questioned the appointment, with some members admitting it is "not a good look" for the party.

One senior SNP source told The Herald: "Whatever way you look at it, this just does not look good for us, and people are concerned within the party about how cases could be dealt with in future.

“We've got somebody who had to be suspended and disciplined for anti-Semitism now deciding on the conduct of other members and what happens to them.

"It's quite embarrassing, and really not a good look publicly. Neale wasn't even reinstated that long ago - six months."

The Scottish Conservatives have also raised questions about the selection, with MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston adding: “You couldn’t make it up. The SNP’s conduct committee now includes someone investigated and suspended by the party for using antisemitic language.

“His grovelling apology for making unacceptable comments was as welcome as it was necessary.

“Serious questions remain if he’s fit to investigate other people’s conduct when he’s only just finished his own suspension.”

Read more: Dropped SNP candidate Neale Hanvey beats Labour to win seat

Last night Mr Hanvey tweeted about his victory, and said: " Thank you so much to everyone who voted for me.

"Delighted that NEC parliamentarians are @joannaccherry & @alisonthewliss

"Looking forward to taking an active role on the members conduct committee "Congrats to the winners & commiserations to those who missed out."

The SNP did not respond to a request for comment.

Mr Hanvey’s appointment is not the only one which has caused concern among some senior party figures.

The election of Joanna Cherry MP to the National Executive Committee (NEC) – the SNP’s ruling body – as well as the appointments of councillor Caroline McAllister as Women’s Convener, and Lynne Anderson as both Local Government and Equalities Convener has raised questions among members about the party’s stance on Gender Recognition Act (GRA) reforms.

Read more: SNP MP Joanna Cherry pleads with Nicola Sturgeon to call out 'abuse and smears'

All three women are highly vocal critics of the plans to overhaul the GRA, making it easier for transgender people to self-declare their gender instead of going through intrusive medical screenings.

The issue has split the party and caused tension across the political spectrum, with some people arguing that the measures would allow sexual predators to declare themselves female in order to gain access to women’s only spaces such as refuges.

High profile losses in the party’s internal elections include Alyn Smith, MP for Stirling, who lost his seat on the NEC as Policy Development Convener, while councillor Rhiannon Spear and Fiona Robertson, both supporters of the GRA reform plans, lost their positions as Women’s and Equalities conveners, respectively.