THAT passenger numbers for ScotRail are falling ("ScotRail passenger numbers fall 91%", The Herald, December 1), especially in the west of Scotland Tier 4 areas, is not surprising, given that travel outside these areas is banned, but I rather doubt this is reflected in the number of motorists who continue to throng our roads, whether they are travelling inside or outside of their respective areas. Excepting for a relatively short period of time at the onset of the Covid crisis when a marked drop was noticeable, it has returned to the high levels and subsequent emission-emitting as before.

Public transport, principally bus and rail travel, has suffered greatly with any intending passengers effectively warned off, being told it is unsafe to travel by these means. I rather feel that private motoring has not had any such misgivings or warnings given at any juncture vis-a-vis that which has been levelled at public modes of transport. Post-Covid, will passenger use return on buses, trains or ferries for that matter? I harbour fears for the eventual outcome.