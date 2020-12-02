CHILDREN should have wider access to private counselling if they are facing lengthy waits for NHS treatment, as figures showed more than 1,000 young people are waiting more than a year for mental health support, experts have suggested.

Child welfare experts said young people were facing a “mental health emergency” as it emerged only one health board, NHS Ayrshire and Arran, met a Government target during the summer months that 90 per cent of young people should be seen within 18 weeks after being referred for treatment.

The Scottish Children’s Services Coalition (SCSC) called on health boards to make greater use of private and voluntary sector counselling, warning that NHS services were facing “unprecedented pressure” due to a back-log of referrals through the pandemic.

Young people, it said, are likely to have been adversely affected by the social isolation of lockdown.

The Scottish Government said it recognised that long waits for

NHS counselling services were “unacceptable”.

Figures by Public Health Scotland show that while 4,032 children and young people were treated from July to September only 60.6% were seen within the 18-week waiting target and only NHS Ayrshire and Arran met this target.

The worst was NHS Forth Valley, with 40.1% of children treated.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the highest number of children from July to September, with 1,451 treated and 47.6% seen within the 18-week target.

The Borders area saw the lowest numbers, with 32 treated and 71.9% seen within the target.

Figures from September show 1,060 children and young people had been waiting more than a year for treatment, up from 632 at the same point last year.

The SCSC urged health boards to explore “all avenues” including the use of private and voluntary sector counselling, warning that the self-isolation and social distancing of the pandemic is likely to have had a severe impact on young people already struggling with issues such as anxiety and depression.

The NSPCC in Scotland said it had experienced a rise in contacts from young people during the pandemic who had reported having suicidal thoughts.

The Herald asked every health board if they would refer children for private treatment and of the responses received none said this was an option.

NHS Western Isles said teenagers over 14 could be referred for voluntary sector counselling services, while NHS Forth Valley said it is “exploring opportunities to work with the independent sector”.

The Scottish Government set a target last year that professional counselling services would be available to all secondary school pupils who require it by September 2020 but the plan is likely to have been set back by the pandemic.

A spokesman for the SCSC said: “While referrals are beginning to return to pre-lockdown levels, it is vital children and families are provided with the support they so desperately need

“Given the lengthy waiting times experienced by many children and young people for mental health treatment, all avenues should be explored by the NHS.

“Greater use should be made, for example, by NHS health boards of the counselling services offered by the charity and voluntary sectors, as well as supporting access to private counselling services.”

Figures from April to June show 3,985 children and young people were referred to CAMHS teams, down from 9,017 in the previous three-month period

A Government spokeswoman said: “It is encouraging to see more children and young people starting their mental health treatment sooner, but as demand continues to increase we know that some people are still waiting far too long for treatment.

“We recognise long waits are unacceptable and remain committed to meet the standard that 90% of patients are seen within 18 weeks.

“Despite the constraints caused by the pandemic, health boards have responded creatively and many have made significant progress.

“We have been working closely with all boards to plan the recovery of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and to help individual NHS boards respond effectively to the anticipated increase in demand in the months ahead.”