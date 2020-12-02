The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK.

Officials said the vaccine will be made available “from next week”.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use.

READ MORE: Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Scotland: Who will get it, when and how?

"This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.

“The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will shortly also publish its latest advice for the priority groups to receive the vaccine, including care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”

The best news in a long time. @scotgov ready to start vaccinations as soon as supplies arrive https://t.co/C1HDWCLccd — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 2, 2020

The Department of Health and Social Care spokesman added: “The NHS has decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination.

“To aid the success of the vaccination programme it is vital everyone continues to play their part and abide by the necessary restrictions in their area so we can further suppress the virus and allow the NHS to do its work without being overwhelmed.

“Further details will be set out shortly.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: “Help is on its way. The MHRA has formally authorised the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for Covid-19.

“The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week.

“The UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply.”

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has called it "the best news in a long time" and says the Scottish Government is ready to start vaccinations "as soon as supplies arrive."

Scotland’s interim chief medical officer Gregor Smith tweeted: “Wonderful news that MHRA has approved the authorisation to supply Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

“First of several vaccines in pipeline and begins to change everything for our future.”