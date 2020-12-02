AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a postman allegedly send an obscene letter to a pensioner at a Lanarkshire sheltered housing complex.
The postman, who is understood to have made two approaches to his to the victim in Motherwell, is now no longer delivering letters according to Royal Mail.
In the first approach, a request was made to be allowed to use the home toilet breaking Covid 19 rules.
At a later point, after being allowed in, the postman allegedly made contact again via the offending note. Police who have launched an investigation is understood to have interviewed other residents at the home.
A police spokesperson said: "We can confirm that a complaint has been received about an indecent communication and enquiries into the matter are ongoing."
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail expects the highest standards of behaviour from its staff at all times.
“We have launched an urgent investigation into a complaint of a serious nature.
“The individual who was the subject of that complaint no longer works for the business.”
