Almost 1,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 951 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with an additional 38 deaths.
The total number of cases has now reached 96,762.
New figures confirmed 991 people were in hospital - a decrease of 30 from yesterday - with 68 in intensive care, marking a decrease of two.
The death toll under the new measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 3,797.
Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, the First Minister said the daily test positivity rate is 4.5%, down from 7.3% on Tuesday.
