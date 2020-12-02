A NEW poll has put the SNP on course for a majority at next year's Holyrood election, with support for independence at 56 per cent.

The Ipsos MORI/STV News poll found more than twice as many people say they will vote for the SNP as for the Scottish Conservatives, the party's nearest rivals.

It found 55% of Scots plan to back the SNP in the constituency vote in May, with 22% backing the Tories and 14% planning to vote Labour.

Meanwhile, 46% plan to back the SNP in the regional vote, with 22% backing the Tories and 16% Labour.

Ipsos MORI said that among those who would be likely to vote in an independence referendum, 56% say they would vote Yes while 44% would vote No.

It is just the latest in a string of polls to put Yes ahead.

Ipsos MORI's previous poll in early October found 58% said they would vote Yes and 42% No.

However, around a quarter of people do not appear to hold a completely definitive position in favour of either independence or the union, Ipsos MORI said following its latest research.

Elsewhere, the results showed the SNP is more trusted by the public than either the Scottish Conservatives or Scottish Labour.

Emily Gray, managing director of Ipsos MORI Scotland, said: "Our latest polling results are clearly very favourable for the SNP, with support both for the party and for an independent Scotland remaining high.

"The party’s record on key issues such as the economy, education and public services has been much criticised by the Conservatives in recent months.

"However, those messages do not appear to be cutting through with Scottish voters, who trust the SNP much more on the economy, education and the NHS than they do any other political party."

Ipsos MORI interviewed a representative sample of 1,006 adults aged 16 and over across Scotland between November 20 and 26.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: "People in Scotland have the right to decide their own future rather than being under the control of Westminster governments, led by the likes of Boris Johnson, that they don’t vote for.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has been the greatest public health crisis of our lifetime - but we can see a light at the end of the tunnel, and this SNP Government will continue working hard to rebuild and recover from the crisis.

"As we rebuild from this pandemic, it should be Scottish Governments, elected by the people of Scotland and with the priorities and interests of Scotland at heart who lead our recovery - not Westminster governments, led by the likes of Boris Johnson.

"The SNP is taking absolutely nothing for granted and we will be working hard for every single vote ahead of next year's election as we protect our NHS and jobs in the face of the Tories’ disastrous hard Brexit.

"But it is clearer than ever that Scotland’s future lies as an independent country.

"The pressure on Boris Johnson to respect the democratic rights of voters in Scotland is now immense - no politician can stand in the way of democracy."