SCOTS singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi's debut album was the most streamed album of 2020 in the UK on Spotify.

The Glasgow-born and Bathgate raised singer-songwriter's chart-topping album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent ahead of Harry Styles' Fine Line, Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, and The Weeknd's After Hours.

The Scot also figured in Spotify's 'most popular British artist' in the UK top five. Ed Sheeran finished top despite not releasing any music this year, ahead of Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles.

The Scot's album recently passed the 1 million sales threshold in the UK, and has spent a total of 10 non-consecutive weeks at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.

Its chart dominance was helped with the release of singles from the Scottish singer-songwriter.

Three of the record's tracks - Grace, Bruises and Hold Me While You Wait - all ascended to the Top 10 of the Official Singles Chart, while breakthrough hit Someone You Loved and Before You Go reached Number 1.

The LP's success also helped Capaldi best an Official Charts record set by Ed Sheeran - with an unbroken run of 77 weeks in the Top 10. His claimed the record for most weeks spent in the Top 10 for a solo artist.

The record was previously held by Ed Sheeran for his third album Divide and has a longer Top 10 run than Adele's 21 and Sam Smith's In The Lonely Hour.

It was US rapper Drake who topped the list of most-streamed Spotify global artists in the UK this year.

The Hotline Bling artist beat Juice WRLD for the title, with Eminem third, Ed Sheeran fourth, and The Weeknd fifth.

Globally, the most-streamed artist was Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny with 8.3 billion streams.

When it came to songs, UK listeners could not get enough of The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, listening to it more than any other tune in 2020.

The second most listened to song was SAINt JHN's Roses, remixed by Imanbek, while Rockstar by rappers DaBaby and Roddy Ricch was third.

In October, Capaldi joined an elite list of 20 to spend a year or more consecutively in the top ten of the album charts.

He joined the album charts hall of fame, rubbing shoulders with the likes of The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Mike Oldfield and Dire Straits.

The LP which produced the worldwide chart-topping single Someone You Loved actually spent 77 consecutive weeks in the top ten of the album charts.

Chart by Official Charts

It overtook Mike Oldfield's 1973 classic Tubular Bells which managed 55 weeks, Dire Straits' Brothers in Arms from 1985 with 60 weeks, The Beatles' debut album from 1963 Please Please Me which clocked up 62 weeks, Sam Smith's 2014 debut In The Lonely Hour with 69 weeks.

It also overtook Adele's second album from 2011, 21, which managed 71 consecutive weeks in the top 10 and the X and Divide albums by Ed Sheeran that manage 74 and 76 weeks.

Nine of the twenty LPs on the list are cast recordings or soundtracks.

He has not managed to beat the record for consecutive weeks in the top 10 which belongs to one such soundtrack, for South Pacific which managed 180 consecutive weeks in the top ten.