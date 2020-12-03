YOUR campaign to introduce free end-of-life care for people with advanced dementia ("To say we can’t afford free care for those with advanced dementia is unjustifiable", The Herald, December 1) is welcome, but raises a wider question. Why just extend free personal care to those with dementia, why not extend it to everyone who needs care for whatever reason?

Following the Sutherland Report, the Scottish Parliament to its credit acknowledged that it was wrong that the shift from care in hospital to care in the community had resulted in people being charged for care that had previously been free under the NHS. The introduction of free personal and nursing care in 2002 was intended to address this issue, but it only covered older people who needed help with specific physical care tasks. It didn't address the position of the under-65s or those who had once been cared for by the NHS because of their mental health needs. That gap was partially addressed in 2018 when the Scottish Parliament extended free personal care to the under-65s. The obvious final step would be to extend free personal care to cover all mental health needs, including dementia. If that were done there would be no need to reclassify advanced stage dementia as health care as Alzheimers Scotland is advocating.