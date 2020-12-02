THE PRIME Minister has praised scientists for performing ‘biological ju-jitsu’ to develop the coronavirus vaccine.

In this evening’s press conference, Boris Johnson said that the rollout of the jab would be “the biggest programme of mass vaccination in the history of the UK” but warned the public not to relax too soon.

He said it would take “some long cold months” before the most vulnerable people are all protected from the virus, and added that the country’s “struggle is not over” just yet.

Mr Johnson said: “ There are immense logistical challenges - the vaccine must be stored at -70C, and each person needs two injections, three weeks apart.

“So it will inevitably take some months before all the most vulnerable are protected, long and cold months.

“It is all the more vital that as we celebrate this scientific achievement we are not carried away with over optimism or fall into the naïve belief that the struggle is over. It’s not.”

Chief scientific officer Jonathan Van Tam urged members of the public to take the vaccine if they are offered it, explaining that it simply was not enough to think you would be protected from coronavirus if you allowed others around you to be immunised instead.

Mr Van Tam said: “We need people to take it this vaccine. It isn't going to help you if you don't take it and you will need two doses of this vaccine to have full protection.

“Watching others take it and hoping that this will then protect you isn't going to work, necessarily.

“We don't know if this vaccine will prevent transmission, or if any of them. Will.

“We have to wait for the science to tell us if it will prevent transmission, though, we are very hopeful on that point. We also have to be patient to see the real live effects on transmission and hospitalisations and deaths, and until we see that as scientists, we can't then scope what the likely impact is going to be in bringing this pandemic to an early end.”