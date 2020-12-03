THE COMEDIAN whose spoofs of the First Minister's coronavirus briefings have tickled the nation's funny bone has slammed those who believe she is partly to blame for being the target for 'unionist' trolls.

Janey Godley had called for Scottish Labour to investigate trolling her online and now says it is affecting her health.

She spoke out as Tory Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser, a former deputy leader of the Scottish Conservative Party responded to our report of her concerns.

The Scottish Conservatives constitution spokesman said: "The irony of uber-troll Godley complaining about others."

Ms Godley responded: "Male politician gets me pile on as news article reports that male politicans are trolling me - thanks @ScotTories."

The row erupted two weeks ago after Largs councillor Alex Gallagher posted a message on Twitter asking "who is Janey Godley?" in response to a BBC video clip that she shared about memories of her childhood, including her mum who was murdered.

He then asked who employs her, leading her to list the numerous organisations she works for, including the BBC.

But Mr Gallacher insisted he had done nothing of the sort, saying: "Sorry Jane, I'm sure you're lovely and all that, but it was a genuine question."

He added; "All I did was not know who you are Jane. I don't know lots of people. You too I presume. Your reaction seems a bit extreme TBH."

The comedian has responded to the continuing row on social media saying: "Been trolled by male Scottish unionist politicians during Covid is detrimental to my health, they organise pile-ons and send their haters onto my timeline - so much so the press has picked up on it- yet apparently I 'bring it on myself' because I won’t shut up or back down.

"They are used to women who get bullied to sit down and hush."

She said another councillor had declared she was a "failed comedian".

"So many male politicians with so much hatred and anger towards women is unsettling but they picked the wrong woman. I won't stay quiet. I am a comedian, the public choose to pay to see me. I don't get the public purse.

"They don’t frighten me, their friends who send me hate don’t frighten me, I have been through SO MUCH more than this in my life. I just wish they spent as much attention on their constituents as they do me and they would be serving their voters better."