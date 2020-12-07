GOING down, or going up? A staircase is a passage to somewhere – leading you to some marvel of a view or experience, or helping you, like a portal, get to some other part of a city. Sometimes they feel like mini mountains, scaled in a bid to get to the summit, sometimes like precipitous descents touched with the threat of vertigo. But they are also often architectural or construction wonders in themselves, worth pausing over and admiring. On those stairs where it is safe to do so – like the Glasgow Concert Hall steps – there is even a joy to stopping and sitting. The architect David Rockwell, who did a TED talk about stairs, said, “I think stairs fulfil a deeply human need we have to inhabit a space more than just on the ground plane. So if you’re able to sit halfway up there, you’re in a magical place.”

Whaligoe Steps, Caithness

It was women who used to do most of the hard work of lugging creels up and down the cliff-side zig-zag of between 300 and 365 steps to the Whaligoe Haven, Scotland’s least accessible harbour. Some of those who went down to collect and gut the fish, from vessels there, would be in their seventies, and after they hauled their herring or cod up the cliff-face, they would have to walk the eight miles to Wick. Surrounded on three sides by 75m cliffs, Whaligoe was once described by the engineer Thomas Telford as “a dreadful place”. But for the adventurer they're a delight.

The Sixty Steps, Glasgow

Runners use them as part of their exercise circuit. Visitors take a wander up to the Belle Vue and a look out on the River Kelvin. These, the steps that made North Kevinside, have lost some of their former glory. They’re no longer lined with ornate cast iron lamps. But they still make an impression, as they rise up from the river Kelvin, curving round what looks like a castle wall, complete with columns, arrow slits and a mysterious door. They were the brainchild of John Ewing Walker, cab proprietor and property developer, who had an idea that the hill rising up from the river might make an excellent site for property and created by the preeminent architect of his day, Alexander “Greek” Thomson. These stairs shaped the city.

The Scotsman Steps, Edinburgh

When artist Martin Creed started his project to revamp the Scotsman Steps, the connecting passage between North Bridge and Waverley Station built in 1899, the steps were in a sorry state – so misused, they stank of urine and were often called “the pishy steps”. Creed made them glorious, cladding each of them in glorious marble of a different colour, rendering each so you wanted to stop and stare at the textures beneath your feet. He said at the time, “Whatever I did had to be functional. But I also wanted it to be beautiful. In the past it was used as a toilet, and in fact marble is used in toilets a lot. So I thought I’d try and make a beautiful toilet. I like that each colour of marble represents all the colours and peoples of the world,” he says of his Work No. 1059. And I’ve always liked steps. When you go up them you feel like you’ve got somewhere. I like steps for the same reason that people like mountains.”

Lighthouse staircase, Glasgow

One of the joys of a spiral staircase is looking up or down into the helix. Research has shown that our minds are attracted to the shape of a spiral. But you can leave all overthinking behind as you climb up this magnificent modern example, housed in Scotland’s national centre for architecture and design, the former Glasgow Herald building, designed by Charles Rennie Mackintosh. 134 steps lead from the Mackintosh interpretation centre to the top of the tower which Mackintosh originally designed as the building’s water tower. The thrill is, in part, the panoramic views right over the city, you get from the platform at the top.

Broch of Mousa, Shetland

Not only are the steps inside this Iron Age broch – dating to around 100BC – some of the oldest in Scotland, they are also extraordinary. Housed inside the hollow wall of this round tower on the island of Mousa, Shetland, they connect the ground with the top of the wall and various chambers off it. Access is gained through an entrance in the 5m thick wall, and it rises up over 13 metres, leading to a panoramic view of Mousa Sound.

Please follow current Scottish Government advice regarding travel restrictions in your area. Visit gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19