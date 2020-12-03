Scots across the country have woken up to snow on the ground, as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

But it wasn't unexpected, after the Met Office issued a warning for snow and ice for the central belt, parts of the Borders and the Highlands up until midday on Thursday.

The Met Office has now extended its warning to cover expected snowfall on Friday morning.

❄️WINTRY CONDITIONS⚠️



Snow and ice across much of the network and local roads this morning. Check your route here: https://t.co/BNHpo8zBhD



The #A85 at Glen Ogle seeing lots of snow this morning.@NWTrunkRoads #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/PtGCq5mHkU — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Traffic Scotland has warned drivers of the dangerous wintery conditions, while 23 gritters remain out patrolling the routes.

A statement from the Met Office reads: "Snow is expected to arrive from the east overnight Thursday into Friday.

"Early on Friday morning, this may briefly settle across areas as low as 100 m above sea level, although through the morning the accumulating snow level is likely to rise to 500 m and above as milder air arrives from the east.

"Snow will then turn to persistent and at times heavy rain at lower levels. 2-5 cm of snow is possible above 150 m, with transient sleet/snow at lower elevations.

"Steadily Increasing amounts are likely at higher levels; perhaps as much as 15-20 cm above 400 m, significantly affecting higher transport routes for a time before it turns to rain."

First snow of the season this morning for the @PPAScotland @PPA_Live Scottish Magazine Awards. Looking forward to seeing publishers from all over Scotland being celebrated later. Just remember to wrap up warm kids! @ThinkPublishing pic.twitter.com/KyXgwZ1NpX — John Innes (@thinkjohninnes) December 3, 2020