A Church of Scotland minister is pushing for a nationwide Christmas carol concert to take place on people’s doorsteps, so that Scots can share their Christmas spirit whilst sticking to coronavirus regulations.

Rev Mike Goss is urging households to gather in front of their homes for 'Doorstep Carols' - which will mean for a not-so-silent night on December 20, when Scots break into song at 6pm.

With Covid-19 restrictions curtailing traditional door-to-door singing, he appealed for the streets to be filled with classics like Away in a Manger and O Come, All Ye Faithful to send out a strong message that Christmas is “not cancelled”.

The minister of Barry Parish Church and Carnoustie Church in Angus said: “People are understandably feeling gloomy because the impact of restrictions will almost certainly mean that Christmas will look different this year.

“But the true meaning is still the same and I hope that family groups and people in bubbles coming out on to their doorsteps, ensuring they are standing two metres away from their neighbours, will provide a sense of joy, peace and comfort.”

He added: “It is fair to say that a lot of people feel that they have lost their singing voices this year because we have been unable to sing in church since March and many choirs are finding putting on online events challenging.

“Doorstep Carols is an opportunity for people to come together in small numbers in a socially distanced and responsible way as part of a wider community across Scotland and celebrate this special time of year.”

Mr Goss also urged churches to record short videos of their members’ doorstep carol singing and post them on social media.

Members of Kirk congregations across Angus have said they will take part in what could become the largest Christmas Carol concert held in Scotland.

How can I get involved?

The event will take place on December 20 at 6pm, and is to feature five carols and will last approximately 15 minutes.

Words to the five carols can be downloaded from Mr Goss’ church websites ahead of the concert.