THE former Labour MP Maria Fyfe has died at the age of 82.

A trailblazer for women in politics, she was the MP for Maryhill in Glasgow from 1987 to 2001.

During her time at Westminster she was a shadow minister for women, a frontbench spokesperson on Scorland, and convened the Scottish Labour MP group.

After leaving frontline politics, she chaired the Remember Mary Barbour campaign which fought for a memorial to the WWI Glasgow rent strike organiser.

She said she took greatest pride in being part of the 50-50 campaign to ensure the new Scottish Parliament started life with the goal of gender balance.

In a social media post, her family said: "She was part of the lives of so many people across the Labour Party and the wider Labour movement as well as caring so much for her beloved city and her achievements make us all so proud."

Leading tributes, Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said: "Maria Fyfe was honest, principled and a pioneer, someone who fought for what she believed in to the very end.

"She was an inspiration to generations of Labour Party members, encouraging young people to become active to change the world around them, and leading by example.

"Maria believed a society built on equality, peace and socialism was possible, and it is our duty to uphold her memory by carrying on her work.

"The thoughts of the whole Scottish Labour Party are with her sons Stephen and Chris and the family."

Councilor Malcolm Cunning, the leader of the opposition Labour group on Glasgow City council, tweeted: “Just heard the sad news that we have lost Maria Fyfe. She was a bonny fechter and a trail blazer her entire life. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.”

Former Rutherglen Labour MP Ged Killen added: “Very sad to hear about the death of Maria Fyfe. She was a trailblazer, a tireless campaigner, and an inspiration to all in the Labour movement. She will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Glasgow Maryhill and Springburn Labour Party said: “Our comrade Maria Fyfe passed away this morning.

“Maria played a crucial role in delivering devolution and remained an active party member all her life.

“We have lost a giant of our movement. Our thoughts are with her family.”