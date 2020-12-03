A hospital ward has been closed in Aberdeenshire after an outbreak of Covid-19.
Arduthie Ward at Kincardine Community Hospital in Stonehaven has been linked to a "number" of cases confirmed by NHS Grampian.
Patients from the ward have been transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
NHS Grampian added that the renal dialysis unit was not impacted by the closure of the ward.
READ MORE: Thirteen residents die following coronavirus outbreak at care home criticised for Covid response
A statement on the hospital informed followers of its facebook page that Arduthie Ward was temporarily closed, as it urged them to "stay safe, wear masks, wash hands, keep your distance and be kind to each other."
A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “Due to a number of detected cases of COVID-19 associated with Arduthie Ward at Kincardine Community Hospital we have taken the decision to close the ward.
“The Renal Dialysis Unit at the hospital will not be affected by the closure of the ward.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.