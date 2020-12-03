A hospital ward has been closed in Aberdeenshire after an outbreak of Covid-19.

Arduthie Ward at Kincardine Community Hospital in Stonehaven has been linked to a "number" of cases confirmed by NHS Grampian.

Patients from the ward have been transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

NHS Grampian added that the renal dialysis unit was not impacted by the closure of the ward.

A statement on the hospital informed followers of its facebook page that Arduthie Ward was temporarily closed, as it urged them to "stay safe, wear masks, wash hands, keep your distance and be kind to each other."

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “Due to a number of detected cases of COVID-19 associated with Arduthie Ward at Kincardine Community Hospital we have taken the decision to close the ward. 

