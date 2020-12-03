Everyone has had their resilience tested this year. As we look to 2021, reflecting on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and considering the imminent end of the Brexit transition period on 31 December, how confident are you in the resilience of your supply chain?
“Supply chain resilience” could be defined as “the ability of a supply chain and, by extension, a business, to prepare for and respond to disruption, then recover and emerge from it, and ideally better than before.”
Measured against this, what steps should you be taking? Firstly, you need to review where you are now and look at the risks and pressure points. These include:
- Sole supplier dependence: Buyers may face issues from disruption, scarcity of supply, or price increases that may be hard to pass on. Always seek to have a second source of supply. If the product or raw material is not available from another supplier and is critical, consider whether it might be worth bringing your existing supplier in-house and making it part of your business.
- Fluctuating costs – transport, labour, materials: many of these costs have risen dramatically due to the pandemic. If you do not have a price variation clause in your supply contracts, then it may be hard to pass these on to the buyer. If in doubt, conduct a detailed review of your supply chain contracts to ensure they are robust and fit for purpose, giving you the flexibility you need to deal with price fluctuations or disruption.
- Disruption to key components/ingredient: with multi-component or multi-ingredient manufacturing highly dependent on “just in time” stock availability, levels of stock and materials are typically kept very low as part of inventory and cost management, and to reduce the need for storage. If a particular component that is essential for the finished product goes into short supply, then you may have to reduce production, find an alternative source for the component, and/or increase available storage space. All of which will be to the detriment of your working capital.
- Force majeure: this is not a general legal right, but must be set out specifically in a contract. If not, then temporary supply disruptions due to weather, strike or crop failure may be problematic. You should review contracts from your buyers for “negative force majeure” clauses; for example any that state that Brexit will not be regarded as force majeure. Given the widely predicted disruption to traffic coming through the channel ports, this may be an issue.
- Logistics supply: while less of a legal issue, many businesses would be wise to explore alternative routes to and from market in conjunction with their logistics providers in order to minimise anticipated disruption at the channel ports, whether or not a trade deal is agreed between the UK and EU. It may be advantageous, where possible, to identify a local or, at least, domestic supplier.
- ESG (environmental, social and governance) profile: recent highly publicised investigations into the ‘fast fashion’ industry demonstrate why ESG audits ought to be on everyone’s New Year resolutions list. This applies to global and domestic supply chains. If you are a wholesaler and your garment supplier is not paying its workers the minimum or living wages in the UK or abroad, or relies on inappropriate working practices, your customer will likely terminate your contract. There may be consumer pushback and damage to reputation if they or you do not. Wherever possible, get to know your supplier and visit their manufacturing or production site to see their working practices for yourself and take steps to ensure that their supplier/s comply with anti-slavery and other relevant legislation.
- Data security: everyone knows about the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) but do they factor in data security and its impact on the supply chain? Businesses that fail to comply with GDPR can receive a maximum fine of about £18 million or 4% of annual global turnover, whichever is greater. It is a risk for any business with an online presence, including manufacturers who sub-contract order fulfilment to end customers. If you or the sub-contractor who fulfils your orders suffers a data loss, you will also lose nervous customers and claims are likely to follow.
In conclusion, you would be well advised to conduct a proactive review of your exposure, and of the commercial and legal terms of your key relationships, which will be an important part in building supply chain resilience in preparation for our departure from the EU and for when, with luck, we finally emerge from the pandemic.
George Frier is a corporate partner at Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP and head of the firm’s Food and Drink Group. For more information, contact George on 0141-566 8520 or at george.frier@shepwedd.com.
