BBC Question Time will air this week from Bath with the Covid vaccine likely to be a hot topic on the flagship political show.

Fiona Bruce will once again chair the show with the ongoing Brexit negotiations, the handling of the Covid pandemic, Christmas and more set to dominate the discussion.

We take a look at who is on the panel tonight and what viewers can expect.

Michelle Donelan, Conservative

The Government’s representative on the panel tonight will be shedding light on the decisions behind the Covid pandemic taken by Boris Johnson. The Minister for Universities at the Department of Education will likely bring insight into the future of education in the UK and testing of students based in the UK. A likely discussion will be students going home for Christmas. Donelan has continually backed her party line, rarely voting against the government. She has voted against membership of the EU, and voted for replacing Trident. Prior to becoming an MP, Donelan worked for WWE as part of their marketing team.

Sarah Jones, Labour

The shadow minister for police and fire services will appear on the panel representing Labour. The MP for Croydon Central has been critical of the government over policing, the handling of Grenfell and knife crime. Having backed Sir Keir Starmer in the 2020 Labourship election, Jones will be responsible for delivering the Labour leader’s message. And Starmer could be in safe hands, with the MP having never rebelled against the party in the current parliament. The MP has represented Croydon Central since 2017.

Peter Openshaw

The professor of Experimental Medicine at Imperial College in London will be on the BBC Question Time panel to offer insight into the handling of the Covid pandemic. Openshaw is a member of the government’s expert vaccine network and will give insight into not only the government handling but the latest vaccine news that is set to roll out across the UK. The immunologist sits on the Nervtag, the advisory group on respiratory viruses. Openshaw has been a vocal supporter of further restrictions stating that it would be making a "terrible mistake" to relax Covid measures just months before vaccines are expected to take effect.

Tom Kerridge

Restaurant owner and presenter Tom Kerridge will also sit on the panel tonight and is expected to give insight into the impact the restrictions are having on business owners across the UK. Speaking on the pandemic, Kerridge said: "There is nothing positive about what's happened in the last six months, nothing. There is nothing positive for the hospitality industry. But what I will say is, the positive thing for us is we've reassessed the business; it's kind of like taking the business to the gym. We've gone, 'Right, okay, what do we need to do now to make it?' So that, in a way, is positive, but we've been forced into doing it, and that's not comfortable. I wouldn't have wanted it to happen.” The TV host has also been hosting a show analysing the restrictions called “Saving Britain’s Pubs”

Liam Halligan

The Economist writer will fill the final seat from Bath tonight. He will offer his opinion on a host of topics on the show having covered politics and the economy for The Economist, Wall Street Journal, FT and Channel 4 News. The columnist for the Daily Telegraph will also be particularly vocal on subjects such as housing and Brexit having written books on both of the topics.

