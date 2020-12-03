Desperate 999 crews were battling traffic to make their way onto the Kingston Bridge this morning. 

Police, ambulances and an incident support vehicle have been called to the scene at the junction of West Street and Cook Street. 

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

HeraldScotland:

An eyewitness said: "It appeared an ambulance could not get through the M8."

Another said: "Traffic was coming down the opposite way along the street."

The West Street onslip to the M8 has been closed off.

Traffic Scotland has advised motorists to use an alternative route. 

We have approached Police Scotland for further comment.