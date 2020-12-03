SCOTLAND'S Education Secretary has confirmed there will be no change to the Christmas school holidays.
John Swinney made the comments while giving evidence to Holyrood's Covid-19 Committee.
Discussions had been taking place over potentially extending the holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A leaked document suggested the break could run from December 18 to January 11.
Holiday arrangements vary across Scotland, with most schools returning between January 5 and 7.
Mr Swinney said: "I've written this morning to the Education and Skills Committee to confirm the Government intends to make no change to the school holiday arrangements."
This is a developing story.
