SCOTLAND'S Education Secretary has confirmed there will be no change to the Christmas school holidays.

John Swinney made the comments while giving evidence to Holyrood's Covid-19 Committee. 

Discussions had been taking place over potentially extending the holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A leaked document suggested the break could run from December 18 to January 11.

Holiday arrangements vary across Scotland, with most schools returning between January 5 and 7.

Mr Swinney said: "I've written this morning to the Education and Skills Committee to confirm the Government intends to make no change to the school holiday arrangements."

This is a developing story.