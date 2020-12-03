THE Proclaimers' anthem Sunshine on Leith is being re-released in support of the NHS> The song, which came second in a recent Scotland's Greatest Songs poll organised by Bauer radio stations, will be pressed for the first time on limited edition seven-inch clear green vinyl for release on January 29.

The limited edition version of the song which has become an iconic Hibs anthem will also contain a live version on the B side recorded at the Barrowlands, Glasgow on May 10, 1994.

Some £6 from the £15 price of the seven inch single will go to Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, the charity which supports NHS Lothian.

Some 100 limited edition signed copies are also available at £25 each, with £14.50 going to the charity.

Both are being sold through online through Hibernian Direct.

Warner Music said the money raised will allow the foundation to "continue to provide additional support for NHS Lothian staff during one of the largest global health crises of our lifetime".

It added: "It will also enable them to put in place a programme of longer-term, sustainable wellbeing support that will address the lasting effects of the pandemic, both in the recovery phase and beyond."

Warner Music said: "The NHS Heroes are working under extreme pressure every day to continue to provide high quality care to patients both in the hospitals and the community during these difficult times. Whilst they care for us, we can help care for them."

The Proclaimers ballad was originally released in 1988, and was the title-track and second single from their album Sunshine on Leith.

Craig and Charlie Reid of The Proclaimer said: "We’re very happy to be supporting NHS Lothian during this challenging time for our people and health service. The NHS is very much loved by both of us and we have much reason to be grateful to it."

In June 2018, Sunshine on Leith was voted the UK's favourite football anthem as part of the Football Anthems World Cup by Steve Lemacq on BBC Radio 6.

David Gray, the Hibs captain said: “Sunshine on Leith is a phenomenal club anthem and I’ll never forget it ringing out around the east stand of Hampden during the celebrations of the Scottish cup final in 2016, it was a proper hairs on the back of your neck moment.

"It’s such a powerful track and whenever I hear it I always get a buzz thinking back to that day.

"This limited edition version of the track is a fantastic gesture from The Proclaimers in support of The NHS and Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation and it’s great to see them partner with the club for such a great cause.

"Our NHS heroes have been brilliant during this pandemic and even before then and we wear the ‘Thank You NHS’ message on our shirts with pride. I’m sure our fans will snap up this limited edition version and raise plenty money for the charity. I’ll be after one as well.”

Jane Ferguson, foundation director of Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation, the official charity of NHS Lothian said they were "delighted" with the re-release.

"Funds raised will enable Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation to continue to provide additional support for our NHS Lothian colleagues, providing a fast and flexible response to meet any urgent and emerging needs, as well as supporting them in their long term recovery from the profound impact of the virus on their physical and emotional health and wellbeing," she said.