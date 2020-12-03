A PEER is to be suspended for 18 months after subjecting an SNP MP and other parliamentarians to homophobic abuse, and abusing a security guard.

Lord Maginnis of Drumglass complained he was being "discriminated by homos" after Livingston MP Hannah Bardell lodged a complaint against him in January this year.

She did so after witnessing the Northern Irish Peer verbally abuse a Westminster security guard when he forgot to bring his parliamentary pass to the site.

Since the complaint, several other incidences of abuse were investigated involving the peer, including one with Labour MP Luke Pollard in February after he had chaired a meeting.

Ms Bardell said of the suspension: "I’m very glad that the authorities in the House of Lords have taken this matter so seriously and have huge respect and appreciation for the very thorough job the Lords Commissioner and her team have done in investigating the actions and behaviour of Lord Maginnis.

"I am incredibly grateful to all who have supported me through this grim affair including my own constituency staff, my family, and both my current and former partner whom I was with when I received death threats earlier this year, and who was also deeply impacted by the events following Lord Maginnis’s behaviour towards me."

She said the "extent of Lord Maginnis’s behaviour is now laid bare for all to read and my goodness is it a worrying and depressing read".

She explained: "That someone who is in a position of such power and influence and who is a lawmaker, can think it appropriate to behave in such a manner is truly astonishing.

"I was particularly struck and saddened by the testimony of the security guard who was bullied by Lord Maginnis. I witnessed this as it happened and attempted to intervene."

Security guard left "humiliated" by incident

Security guard Christian Bolombo told the investigators from the House of Lords conduct committee that he had been left feeling “humiliated” and “worthless” after the incident with Lord Maginnis on January 7, and said he had "lost my esteem, my dignity."

The incident took place when the peer forgot his security pass to enter Westminster at the tube station entrance.

The report explains: "Lord Maginnis came in from the tube station to enter the estate and asked to be let through the entrance. Mr Bombolo asked to see his pass. Lord Maginnis replied that he did not have his pass with him.

"Mr Bombolo informed him that he would need to get a temporary day pass from the Pass Office and that he could not grant him access at that entrance.

"Mr Bombolo reported that Lord Maginnis then became abusive and shouted at him. Mr Bombolo called for support from his managers and they attended the scene. A police officer also came through from the tube station.

"Lord Maginnis ultimately gained access to the estate.

"The following day Lord Maginnis spoke to a journalist from the HuffPost about the incident in which he was reported to have referred to Mr Bombolo as “crooked”, a “little git” and a “jobsworth”."

The security guard said that the fact the peer had spoken to the media about the incident had made it an "international matter".

Ms Bardell, who witness the attack on the security guard, complained to Parliamentary authorities.

"I have been nominated as ‘bigot of the year’ but lost out to a R.C. priest from Glasgow … a bit of a ‘come-down’ for an Ulster Unionist!"

Subsequently other incidents were investigated involving the peer, including one with Mr Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport.

In February, Lord Maginnis was unhappy that he had not been called to speak atan All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) meeting Mr Pollard was chairing, and said loudly during the session that the MP was the "worst chairman he has ever seen".

The report it explains: "After the event, Lord Maginnis approached Mr Pollard to complain that he ought to have been called and, according to Mr Pollard, “kept staring at me and making similar remarks”.

"In response to this, Mr Pollard said, 'There’s no need to stare at me. I already have a boyfriend but have a good evening.'

The peer then sent an email to Mr Pollard's office, as well as the chairman of the group and others, entitled 'Discriminated by Homos'.

He claimed he had been "deliberately not called" during the meeting, and said Mr Pollard had "threatened him with his boyfriend".

The report explains: "He continued: 'I have no contention whatsoever with people’s personal life but am well known as someone who has opposed to Cameron’s gay marriage legislation. I have, in the past, been nominated by “Stonewall” as ‘bigot of the year’ but lost out to a R.C. priest from Glasgow … a bit of a ‘come-down’ for an Ulster Unionist!!!!!

"'But, joking apart, I’m not prepared to be victimised by “queers” - not least by those like Pollard and that ‘lady’ Hannah Bardell, the Scots Nat. who recently sought to embarrass me.

"'Please note that if that chap appears again in the Chair of our group I will challenge his credentials. I’m neither someone to be bullied or intimidated.'"

The peer was asked to apologise for his "completely and utterly unacceptable" email, but refused, saying Mr Pollard was “obviously part of the ongoing campaign against me because of MY views on the matter relating to the Cameron initiative [same-sex marriage]” and that he was “getting somewhat irked by being discriminated against so, as for any apology, forget it!”

"I will not be bullied by queers"

A third incident was probed from March 2020, again surrounding the same APPG, after a complaint was submitted by Chesterfield MP, Labour's Toby Perkins

The report explains that the peer was complaining to MP James Gray, the group chairman, on March 4 after he was told he could not attend the meeting given his previous comments and refusal to apologise.

Mr Perkins overhead the peer speaking with Mr Gray and said he “quickly responded aggressively, refusing to leave and implying that the Chair would have to physically remove him”.

The report says: "He overheard Lord Maginnis saying “I am not going to be bullied by queers”.

"When this exchange with James Gray had ended, Mr Perkins asked Lord Maginnis what it had been about. According to Mr Perkins, Lord Maginnis had said “he was being ‘bullied because he was against gay marriage’ and that he ‘wouldn’t be barred by a deviant’ which he made clear was his description of Luke Pollard, a gay MP with whom he had engaged in a run in at a previous dinner.”

"He also 'referred to ‘a lesbian’ that he had previously had problems with over a pass', which Mr Perkins understood to be a reference to Hannah Bardell MP."

Investigators contemplated expelling the peer entirely, arguing that he did not seem to show any remorse for his behaviour or a willingness to change it.

However they have concluded that the peer be suspended for 18 months, saying "it will be appropriate to see evidence of insight and behaviour change before any suspension should end. At the end of the 18 month period, the Committee should therefore review whether Lord Maginnis has engaged and shown a willingness to treat people more respectfully."