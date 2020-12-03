Another 51 people have died in the last 24 hours, as almost 1,000 new positive cases of coronavirus are reported in Scotland.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 958 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, as well as an additional 51 deaths.
The total number of cases has now reached 97,720.
Speaking at the start of First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood, Ms Sturgeon said the daily test positivity rate is 4.3%, down from 4.5% on Wednesday.
The latest figures show 982 people are in hospital - a decrease of nine from yesterday - with 69 in intensive care, marking an increase of one.
With 51 deaths in the past 24 hours, the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 3,848.
The First Mininster said the R number continues to be "just below one" which indicates the restrictions in place are "having the desired effect".
She added that it reaffirmed the Scottish Government's announcement on Tuesday that there would be no change to the current levels of restrictions for each local authority area.
