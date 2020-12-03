ANYONE who has been on the Outer Hebrides can attest to their intoxicating charm, with their gentler pace of life and stunning scenery. It is why they have become such a magnet for the Instagram generation and tourism numbers have soared in recent years.

But while this is undoubtedly good for the economy, the islands’ unique way of life is now fighting for its very future and we all have an interest in preserving it.

At its core is the decline of Gaelic speaking in its heartlands and moves are at long last afoot to address this before it’s too late.

The minister for Gaelic, Alasdair Allan, recently staged a series of community conversations across the islands in a bid to find ways of preserving the ancient tongue.

His move has cross-party support and perhaps action will now be taken to change tack on the national Gaelic strategy, which has so far failed.

An alarming publication earlier this year into Gaelic in its heartlands showed just 11,000 people use it as an everyday language and most are over 50 years old.

The report said urgent action was needed on the socioeconomic problems on the islands which forces many youngsters to move to the mainland to study and seek decent employment.

But the stark warning will have been met with a collective shrug of the shoulders on the mainland, where many view Gaelic with suspicion after millions of pounds has been spent trying to preserve it.

Successive Holyrood administrations have tried to halt the decline, but getting seven people learning Gaelic in places like Linlithgow is not really a measure of success.

While Gaelic medium education is on the rise on the mainland and a national language plan is in place, the islands have been haemorrhaging native speakers for years.

Without addressing this by providing decent jobs and housing on the islands for the young, the language will become extinct and that must not be allowed to happen.

Catriona Murray, a lecturer at the UHI recently wrote: “We are the Aboriginals: custodians of our ancestral lands, speakers of an ancient language through which we construct and comprehend the Gaelic community. It is past time for us to recognise that and to take steps to protect what has been left in our care.”

Passion alone won’t preserve Gaelic, but it’s a good place to start and voices like Mrs Murray's must be heard.