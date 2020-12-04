Colourful comment
SCOTLAND is in need of a hefty bottle of Head & Shoulders as the crusty scalp of our landscape has been enveloped in what appears to be a dusting of dandruff.
The reaction to the situation has been mixed.
Grumpy grown-ups gurn: “Aw naw, snaw!” Thrilled children trill: “Aw braw, snaw!”
And Tommy Millard from East Kilbride gets in touch to ask why the Met Office uses a yellow warning to report the onset of snow and ice.
“Snow is white, after all,” argues our reader. “It only becomes yellow once I’ve taken my dog for a walk.”
Drug of choice
THE news about a Covid-19 vaccine is encouraging, though not everyone is thrilled. Comedian Janey Godley reveals she is friends on social media with a fellow she first came across when she ran a Glasgow pub. This chap is unhappy about taking a vaccine as he’s unsure what it contains.
Janey adds: “This is the same guy who used to buy ecstasy pills off a one-eyed guy called Ganja Gary.”
Thistle be the way
UNLIKE Janey’s chum, Malcolm Boyd from Milngavie is enthusiastic about the vaccine, and is keen to hear more news about it. “Does this mean that everyone in Glasgow has to go to Firhill for their Jags?” he enquires.
Valuable volume
THE little black book that footballer and legendary lothario George Best used to record the names and numbers of his many lovers has sold at auction for £1,500.
Stevie Campbell from Hamilton tells us he started his own little black book in 1976, when he was sixteen.
“I wonder if it’s worth even more than George’s,” says our reader. “It’s in absolutely pristine condition with only one entry. The Hamilton Samaritans phone number.”
Bookish bloke
BORIS Johnson’s period of self-isolation is over and he’s back in Parliament. While he was shielding Lindsay Young noticed he had a government logo as the backdrop for his Zoom calls instead of the usual bookshelves used by most people.
Our reader asks: “Was this because Boris was worried he might be challenged about how many of his books he’s actually completed? There are probably loads he’s never finished colouring in.”
Compressed Crimbo
MORE festive lyrics adapted to suit modern sensibilities. Reader Steven Lawrie suggests retitling a classic hymn as The Five Days of Christmas.
Life sucks
SOME philosophical musings about the fluid nature of identity from reader Andrew Harris, who says: “When you clean out your vacuum cleaner you become a vacuum cleaner.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.