Campaigners have welcomed new Marine Protected Areas (MPA) being introduced across the seas around the Scottish islands - but say they do not go far enough.

The Scottish Government have announced that four new zones have now been included under the MPA banner, meaning their distinct environments will be protected from invasive human activity.

Minke whale, puffins and other iconic seabirds, basking sharks and Risso’s dolphins will be among a huge range of species whose habitats are now protected, along with the geological features they contain.

However, the RSPB and the National Trust for Scotland say that more areas should have been included in the scheme, and question why they were left out despite reccomendations they be included.

The new MPAs named today are: North-east Lewis, the Sea of the Hebrides, Shiant East Bank, located in the middle of the Minch - the sea which separates the Outer Hebrides from the Scottish mainland - and Southern Trench.

A total of 37% of Scotland’s seas are protected

But both the RSPB and the National Trrust for Scotland say that areas of Orkney which were up for consideration have been left out, threatening the delicate balance of nature at these sites.

Alex Kinninmonth, Head of Marine Policy at RSPB Scotland said: “We certainly welcome the protected areas declared today but any joy is tempered by what is missing in Orkney.

"We are requesting urgent clarity from the Minister on her intentions, as we are at a loss to understand why after receiving robust scientific advice from her nature advisors supporting the sites, she has chosen to add yet further delay and uncertainty."

He added: “We are in the midst of a global climate and nature emergency that requires urgent changes to how we manage our land and ocean, so we’re under no illusion that these sites alone will reverse the fortunes for Scotland’s seabirds.

"It’s only through sustained investment and enforced management plans that they will become a cornerstone of efforts to revive our coasts and seas.”

“The sight and sound of hundreds of thousands of seabirds flocking to our shores every year is an amazing natural spectacle that must be protected for future generations to experience.”

The National Trust for Scotland’s Head of Conservation and Policy, Stuart Brooks said: “We strongly encourage the Scottish Government needs to go further to fully protect our seas and wildlife for current and future generations.

"To function effectively, SPA and MPA designations must be supported by strong management plans and appropriate investment.

"There must also be adequate enforcement of existing restrictions in protected areas."

A Minke whale takes a breath

Mr Brooks added: “The Trust is also concerned that the proposed SPAs around Scapa Flow and the area north of the Orkney mainland have not been taken forward.

"We encourage the Scottish Government to work to progress these sites to protect wintering bird populations as well as the feeding grounds of bird populations in the North East.

“We’re acutely aware that existential threats still exist to protected areas – such as the proposals by MOWI to establish a potentially damaging large-scale salmon farm in the Sound of Canna – and we hope today’s announcement heralds a new determination to ensure such threats are minimised.”

A further 12 sites have been given Special Protection Area status, providing additional protection to Scotland’s vulnerable marine birds including sea ducks, divers, grebes and our iconic seabirds.

A total of 230 sites are now subject to marine protection measures, covering around 227,622 square kilometres - 37% - of Scotland’s seas.

The West of Scotland MPA, Europe’s largest Marine Protected Area, was designated in September and is regarded by the Convention on Biological Diversity as “internationally significant”.

Natural Environment Minister Mairi Gougeon said: “It is our duty to help protect and enhance our marine environment so that it remains a prized asset for future generations. These designations continue Scotland’s commitment to lead by example on environmental protection.

“Not only are our seas fundamental to our way of life, they provide habitats for a hugely diverse range of marine wildlife and it is vital that we ensure appropriate protection for them.

“Scotland’s waters are home to many unique species and these designations ensure our MPA network is fully representative of our marine diversity, exceeding the proposed international target to achieve 30% of global MPA coverage by 2030."

She added: “Protecting Scotland’s marine environment is also crucial for supporting the sustainable recovery of our marine industries and these designations will form a key element of our Blue Economy Action Plan.”