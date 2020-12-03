Fire crews, police and paramedics are responding to a “large” explosion in Avonmouth, near Bristol, Avon Fire and Rescue Service said.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said there had been multiple casualties at the scene of a large explosion at a warehouse.
The service said: “We have been called to a large explosion at 11.22am in a warehouse in Avonmouth on Kings Weston Lane.
“Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Kingswood and Temple are currently attending. We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site.
“We are joined by Avon and Somerset Police and the ambulance service on site.
“The incident is ongoing.”
Avon and Somerset police said the large explosion in Avonmouth is believed to involve a chemical tank at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre.
A spokesman said: “An explosion is believed to have occurred involving one of the chemical tanks at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre.
“A rescue operation was subsequently led by the fire service, involving five appliances and two turntable crews and we can confirm there have been a number of casualties.
“A full investigation into the incident will be conducted.”
Witness Jawad Burhan took a photo showing a tank that had exploded after the blast.
Speaking to the Press Association he said there was a “helicopter looking for missing people” and police had closed a nearby road leading up to the building, which he believed was a waste centre.
“I heard the sound, I’m working beside the building in another warehouse. After ten minutes I saw the helicopter coming and the police,” he said.
