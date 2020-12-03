SPY chiefs have expressed concerns about the location of vaccine storage facilities being made public, Scotland's Health Secretary has said.

Jeane Freeman said MI5 is "very unsure about the wisdom" of such a move.

She said 23 commercial freezers have been purchased and are located across all of Scotland's health boards and island authorities.

Ms Freeman also said a full list of venues where vaccines will be administered will be published "as soon as we have them confirmed".

She said she would expect this "certainly before the Christmas recess".

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which the UK has approved for use, needs to be stored at a temperature of about -70C.

Addressing MSPs in Holyrood, Ms Freeman said: "There are 23 commercial freezers that have been purchased.

"They are located across all our health boards and our island authorites.

"I would wish to advise members where they are, but I have to say - and this is not a reason for not doing that - but national security, which is a part of MI5, is very unsure about the wisdom of making public where our storage is for what is a very precious vaccine indeed.

"And so we continue to talk on a four-nation basis with them, because obviously and evidently people want to know that their area is covered.

"What I can do and will do is advise members of how many each board area has, so that you can see, I hope, that we are ensuring proper coverage."

It followed a question from Scottish Tory MSP Donald Cameron, who said his party would welcome the Government publishing a full list of venues where the vaccine will be administered.