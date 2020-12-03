CARE home residents will start to be vaccinated from December 14, Scotland's Health Secretary has confirmed.

Jeane Freeman said ministers have been told the vaccine can be transported in an unfrozen state and in smaller pack sizes.

This will allow it to be taken into care homes.

There had been concerns logistical issues with the Pfizer/BioNTech jab could cause difficulties in getting it to elderly care home residents.

It needs to be stored at a temperature of about -70C.

Ms Freeman said about 65,500 doses of the vaccine will arrive in Scotland by Tuesday, December 8.

She said ministers have now had confirmation that the vaccine "can be transported in an unfrozen state for up to 12 hours and can be stored undiluted for up to five days".

She added: "I'm also pleased to confirm that under certain conditions we can pack down to smaller pack sizes, both of which makes this vaccine more usable, with minimum wastage, for care home residents and for our older citizens.

"So in effect we can take the vaccine to them, or close to them, and we will begin that exercise from December 14."

Elsewhere, Ms Freeman said 16 and 17-year-olds with underlying health conditions will now be included in the vaccination programme.

She said the vaccinators themselves will begin to receive their jags from next Tuesday, December 8, followed by the first cohort of health and social care workers.

But women who are pregnant, or who plan to be pregnant in the next three months, have been advised against receiving the Pfizer/BioNTech jab.

Every adult over 18 will be offered a vaccine.

Ms Freeman said: "On the basis that we receive the vaccine supply we expect when we expect it, we should be able to vaccinate the first phase by spring of next year.

"The rest of the adult population will follow as quickly as possible thereafter."