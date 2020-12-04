JOHN Rankin's letter (December 2) is typical of the mix of fake news and irrelevant anecdote that constitutes the opposition to the wider use of electric cars. It follows four years of a Trump presidency that made constant use of misinformation, the worst being that there is no such thing as global man-made warming. A major part of the problem is that fake news is propagated by people who do not realise that it is fake, until it becomes credible through repetition.

First, the apparently authoritative statement, presented as fact, that an electric vehicle has to be driven for 50,000 miles before its carbon footprint is less than that of a petrol or diesel car. Where is the research that shows this? Apparently it comes from the motor manufacturers, who made it up. Common sense should tell us that a vehicle that not only burns fossil fuel, but has a long list of working parts, is more expensive to make than one that has, basically, an electric motor and a battery. Think of all the parts of a car that are needed to burn fuel; a complex engine with lots of moving parts, a clutch, fuel tank, fuel pipe and an exhaust pipe as well as all the smaller bits such as a fuel pump and various filters. Not to mention the catalytic converter described by Mr Rankin that allows all the carbon dioxide to pass through to the air that we breathe.