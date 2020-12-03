An Aberdeenshire care home is being investigated after more than 40 cases of Covid-19 were detected.
Inchmarlo Care Home in Banchory has been closed to new admissions and visitors after the coronavirus outbreak.
READ MORE: Alzheimer's patient moved from hospital back to care home day after positive coronavirus test
NHS Grampian say that the 44 cases affect both residents and staff.
A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “An investigation is ongoing into a number of detected cases of Covid-19 associated with Inchmarlo Care Home in Banchory.
“NHS Grampian’s Health Protection Team and the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership are working closely with the management and staff team at the home to support them to continue to deliver care to all residents.
“The home is now closed to new admissions and visiting.”
READ MORE: Care home residents to be vaccinated from December 14
A spokeswoman for the care home said the residents and staff’s wellbeing remained their highest priority.
She said: “We are working closely with our local health and care partners and we are taking all steps to respond appropriately to the situation.
“The safety and wellbeing of residents, homeowners and staff remain our priorities and we would like to assure everyone concerned that correct adherence to procedures, guidance and protocols remains of paramount importance at all times.
“We will continue to engage with the relevant organisations to work through the challenges and wish to thank residents, homeowners, staff, families and friends for their support.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.