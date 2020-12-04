DONALD Trump continues to claim widespread fraud in the election results despite any meaningful evidence. His efforts to avert the overwhelming result in favour of President-Elect Biden in Michigan failed despite one Republican, Norman Shinkle, abstaining in the vote to certify the results.

He has now turned his attention to Georgia, accusing officials of not finding the alleged massive voter fraud following Tuesday's recount result still in favour of Mr Biden, tweeting that the voting systems manager in charge of the recount, Gabriel Sterling allowed his state to be scammed, again without any evidence.

Mr Sterling told of his staff suffering intimidation and death threats from Trump supporters. Meanwhile powerful and influential Republicans like Senate leader Mitch McConnell maintain a stony silence. Mr Trump has demeaned the office of President of the United States. His post-truth era is nearly at an end but his deliberate acts of division which have deeply rooted themselves in the American psyche will take many years to heal.

Paul Shaw, Dunblane.

SHAMING OF THE STATE

MY first impression on hearing earlier this week of Westminster’s refusal to sanction an inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane was that it was tantamount to an admission of guilt. I congratulate Neil Mackay on his concise, informative article on the subject ("British state colluded in the murder of its own citizens. Where’s the justice?", The Herald, December 3) and you for publishing it. It should, however, have been on the front page in capital letters.

Mr Mackay ends by questioning the nature of UK democracy if it conspires to murder its own citizens. As far as I am concerned this tawdry episode simply confirms that UK democracy is a sham, an illusion, simply sophisticated crowd-control; we are still essentially a feudal society where the Establishment will do literally anything to maintain its status, wealth and power.

David J Crawford, Glasgow G12.

LUCKY PENNY

John Dunlop (Letters, December 3) quite rightly spotted the gentleman placing a penny on the tramlines in the picture of the trams’ last journey through Glasgow. I was there that day and remember it clearly.

My father also placed a penny on the rails as it was considered to bring luck.

Ian M Wilson, Glasgow G33.

SHOP TALK

OVER recent years we have seen the sad demise of Woolworths, BhS and many other well-known high street retailers, and now Debenhams and all the famous stores in the Arcadia group. Does this mean the French must learn to call us a nation of onliners rather than a nation of shopkeepers?

Alan Fitzpatrick, Dunlop.

A STAMP? OUCH

I NOTE that the price of a first-class stamp is to rise by 9p to 85p from January 1.

How many of your veteran readers could ever have thought that one day it could cost as much as 17 shillings to post a local letter?

Malcolm Allan, Bishopbriggs.

WINNING WAYS

IT does appear that R Russell Smith's recent change of air to seaside climes has affected his normally astute take on current affairs. To suggest omnishambles as a description of 2020 (Letters, December 3) is off the mark and, albeit unintentionally, disrespectful to the efforts of many in the NHS, the vaccine discovery personnel and the general public who have responded to draconian disciplinary demands.

Brexit is now a side show compared with the battle against the coronavirus. 2020 is ending on a positive victorious note. Omnishambles? I don't think so. Omniachievement is a more appropriate word as regards 2020.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.