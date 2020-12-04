The tough restrictions which have been imposed in 11 different council areas across Scotland are due to end on December 11.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has hinted that she will be able to announce major changes at the review on Tuesday.

This means many areas across Scotland could see their current restrictions significantly lifted as of next Friday.

Here's what you need to know:

Your area's tier:

Aberdeen City - Level 2

Aberdeenshire - Level 2

Angus - Level 3

Argyll and Bute - Level 2

Clackmannanshire - Level 3

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - Level 1

Dumfries and Galloway - Level 2

Dundee City - Level 3

East Ayrshire - Level 4 until 6pm on 11 December.

East Dunbartonshire - Level 4 until 6pm on 11 December.

East Lothian - Level 2

East Renfrewshire - Level 4 until 6pm on 11 December.

Edinburgh (City of) - Level 3

Falkirk - Level 3

Fife - Level 3

Glasgow City - Level 4 until 6pm on 11 December.

Highland - Level 1

Inverclyde - Level 3

Midlothian - Level 3 Moray - Level 1

North Ayrshire - Level 3

North Lanarkshire - Level 4 until 6pm on 11 December.

Orkney Islands - Level 1

Perth and Kinross - Level 3

Renfrewshire - Level 4 until 6pm on 11 December.

Scottish Borders - Level 2

Shetland Islands - Level 1

South Ayrshire - Level 4 until 6pm on 11 December.

South Lanarkshire - Level 4 until 6pm on 11 December.

Stirling - Level 4 until 6pm on 11 December.

West Dunbartonshire - Level 4 until 6pm on 11 December.

West Lothian - Level 4 until 6pm on 11 December.

Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, December 8 which will outline the next phase of the tier system

These changes will then apply from next Friday, December 11 as level 4 comes to an end in 11 areas across the country.

The review will look at all of Scotland's 32 councils.

Some areas, such as those in the rural regions across Scotland, are hoping for a move to level 1.

On Tuesday, the First Minister said: "As we go deeper into the winter period, there are a number of factors that may well push transmission up again. So we could see cases and resulting illness and death start to rise again.

"That means we have an interest in driving cases as low as we can now. That necessitates continued caution."

From December 23 to 27 travel restrictions in all levels are being lifted and three households can form their own bubbles.

Covid-19 Protection Level: 0

Socialising

8/3 indoors (in-home socialising permitted) i.e. max 8 people from 3 households

15/5 outdoors

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 15 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 5 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.

Maintain hand and cough hygiene

Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

Do not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

Permitted – licensing times to apply

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

Permitted – licensing times to apply

Hospitality (food for consumption on-premises)

Permitted

Takeaways

Take-aways can operate as normal, as long as food and drink is sold for consumption off the premises. Face coverings and physical distancing rules must be followed.

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and campsites)

Open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel

No non-essential travel to/from level 3 or level 4 areas in Scotland.

Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping, health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

International quarantine regulations apply

Otherwise unrestricted

Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

Face coverings compulsory on public transport.

Shopping

Open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tradespeople and beauticians)

Open

Mobile close contact services are permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

Open

Stadia and events

Outdoor events permitted (restricted numbers)

Indoor events – seated and ambulatory permitted (restricted numbers)

Indoor grouped standing not permitted

Stadia – open with restricted numbers

Other - live events premises open including theatres, music venues, conference centres, and sports stadia.

Worship

Open – indoor restricted numbers (50)

Outdoor worship restricted to 200

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

Weddings/civil partnerships – 50 person limit

Funerals – 50 person limit

Wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 50 person limit

Face coverings must be worn except for the bride and groom (or partners) and the person leading the ceremony during a wedding ceremony or civil partnership.

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

Open – with standard protective measures in place

Informal childcare

Permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions (see socialising)

Schools

Open – with standard protective measures in place

Universities and Colleges

Colleges and universities can operate using a mix of face to face and distance learning.

Driving lessons

Permitted

Sports and exercise

All permitted - safety measures in place.

Leisure and entertainment

Open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs (unless permitted events).

All other leisure and entertainment businesses can be open and should operate in line with guidance, physical distancing duties, face-covering regulations and other hygiene measures.

Visitor attractions

Open

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

Open

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

Permitted

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

Permitted

Offices, call centres and other workplaces

People are advised to work from home wherever that is practicable.

Open – working from home default where possible

Businesses which provide essential services can continue to operate, such as those in the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sector, courts and tribunals

Visiting hospitals

Essential visits

Two designated visitors observing physical distancing will apply

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 0 shielding

Contact with others: Follow the level advice to the general population

Follow the level advice to the general population Shopping: Strictly follow the guidelines when shopping

Strictly follow the guidelines when shopping If you cannot work from home: Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe.

Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe. School/formal childcare: Follow the level advice to the general population

Covid-19 Protection Level: 1

Socialising

6/2 indoors (at times, depending on circumstances, we may need to stop indoor socialising in Level 1 in an area) i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

On the Orkney Islands, the Shetland Islands and Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles) people can meet another household indoors, in a private home or in a public place such as a bar, pub, café or restaurant

6/2 outdoors

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.

Maintain hand and cough hygiene

Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

Not sharing food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

Permitted – last entry at 21:30 and closes at 22:30

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

Permitted – last entry at 21:30 and closes at 22:30

Hospitality (food for consumption on-premises)

Permitted – last entry at 21:30 and closes at 22:30

Takeaways

Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and campsites)

Open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel

No non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK.

Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping, health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

International quarantine regulations apply

Otherwise unrestricted

Transport

Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

Face coverings compulsory on public transport

Shopping

Open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tradespeople and beauticians)

Open, but may be subject to additional protective measures

Mobile close contact services permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

Open

Stadia and events

Outdoor events seated and open space permitted (restricted numbers)

Outdoor grouped standing events not permitted

Small seated indoor events - permitted

Stadia – open with restricted numbers

Other - live events premises open including: theatres, music venues, conference centres, and sports stadia.

Worship

Open – restricted numbers (50)

Outdoor worship restricted to 200 Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes Weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit Funerals – 20 person limit Wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit Face coverings must be worn except for the bride and groom (or partners) and the person leading the ceremony during a wedding ceremony or civil partnership. Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare) Open – with standard protective measures in place Informal childcare Permitted in line with household/numbers restrictions Schools Open – with standard protective measures in place Universities and Colleges Colleges and universities can operate using a mix of face to face and distance learning. Driving lessons Permitted Sports and exercise All permitted except 18+ indoor contact sports (professional permitted) Leisure and entertainment Open with the exception of adult entertainment and nightclubs (unless permitted events). Visitor attractions Open Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan) Open Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups) Permitted Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care) Permitted Offices, call centres and other workplaces People are advised to work from home wherever that is practicable. Businesses which provide essential services can continue to operate, such as those in the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sector, courts and tribunals Shielding This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you. All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise. Level 1 shielding Contact with others: follow the level advice to the general population Shopping: strictly follow the guidelines when shopping If you cannot work from home: Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe. School/ formal childcare: follow the level advice to the general population



Covid-19 Protection Level: 2

Socialising

No in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

​When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.

Maintain hand and cough hygiene

Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

Do not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (indoors)

Permitted – last entry 19:00 and closes at 20:00

Alcoholic drinks can only be served with the purchase of a main meal.

Hospitality (outdoors)

Alcohol only with the main meal – last entry 19:00 and closes at 20:00

Hospitality (food for consumption on-premises)

Permitted – last entry 19:00 and closes at 20:00

Takeaways

Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and campsites)

Open – socialising and hospitality rules apply

Travel

No non-essential travel to/from level 3 or higher areas in Scotland and equivalents in rest of UK

Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

International quarantine regulations apply

Transport

Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

Face coverings compulsory on public transport.

Shopping

Open

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tradesperson and beauticians)

Open, but may be subject to additional protective measures

Mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

Open (with protective measures)

Stadia and events

Events not permitted/closed

Drive-in events permitted

Stadia closed to spectators

Live events premises closed including theatres, music venues, conference centres, and sports stadia.

Worship

Open – restricted numbers (50)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

Weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit

Funerals – 20 person limit

Wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit

Face coverings must be worn except for the bride and groom (or partners) and the person leading the ceremony during a wedding ceremony or civil partnership. Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare) Open – with enhanced protective measures in place Informal childcare Permitted. You should follow the rules for socialising. Schools Open – with enhanced protective measures in place Universities and Colleges Colleges and universities can operate using a mix of face to face and distance learning. Driving lessons Permitted Sports and exercise All permitted except 18+ indoor contact sports (professional permitted) Leisure and entertainment Cinemas, amusement arcades open. Following closed: soft play, funfairs, indoor bowling, theatres, snooker/pool halls, music venues, casinos, bingo halls, nightclubs and adult entertainment Visitor attractions Open Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan) Open but reduced face-to-face services. Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups) Permitted - differentiated restrictions apply Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care) Permitted Offices, call centres and other workplaces Essential only/working from home Businesses which provide essential services can continue to operate, such as those in the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sector, courts and tribunals Shielding This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you. All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise. Level 2 shielding Contact with others: Reduce the number of people or households you have face to face contact with Avoid: One-metre zones Shopping: Strictly follow the guidelines when shopping If you cannot work from home: Following a workplace risk assessment, your employer should make the necessary adjustments to your workplace to protect you. You can discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician if you still feel unsafe. School/ formal childcare: Follow the level advice to the general population Covid-19 Protection Level: 3 Socialising No in-home socialising 6/2 outdoors and in public places, e.g. hospitality settings i.e. max 6 people from 2 households Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering. Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required. ​​ When you meet people from another household indoors you should: Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission. Maintain hand and cough hygiene Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces Do not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door Hospitality (food and drink) Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors) Not permitted Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors) Not permitted Hospitality (food for consumption on-premises) Permitted – last entry 17:00 and closes at 18:00 Takeaways Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and campsites) Open – socialising and hospitality rules apply Tourists should not travel into, or out of, a Level 3 area for holidays or visits Exceptions for essentials travel includes those who must travel for work, education, health or for those attending weddings or funerals which requires an overnight stay. Travel No non-essential travel into or out of the level 3 area Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas International quarantine regulations apply Transport Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible Avoid non-essential use of public transport. Face coverings compulsory Shopping Open Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tradesperson and beauticians) Open, but may be subject to additional protective measures Mobile close contact service providers must not operate in level 3 with the exception of hairdressers and barbers. Public buildings – e.g. libraries Open (with protective measures) Stadia and events Stadia must be closed to spectators. No live events are permitted. Worship Open – restricted numbers (50) Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes Weddings/civil partnerships – 20 person limit Funerals – 20 person limit Wakes and receptions permitted, subject to 20 person limit Face coverings must be worn except for the bride and groom (or partners) and the person leading the ceremony during a wedding ceremony or civil partnership. Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare) Open – with enhanced protective measures in place Informal childcare ​Informal childcare is permitted. You should follow the rules for socialising. Schools Open – with enhanced protective measures in place Universities and Colleges Colleges and universities can operate using a more restricted mix of face to face and distance learning Driving lessons Permitted Sports and exercise All under 18s organised sports and activities are permitted, provided appropriate safety measures are followed. Organised outdoor non-contact sports, personal training and coaching are permitted, provided appropriate safety measures are followed. Outdoor contact sports are not permitted, except for professional sport Exercise is permitted indoors, abiding by the rules on meeting other households. No group exercise classes or sports (contact or non-contact) are permitted indoors. Leisure and entertainment Closed Visitor attractions All indoor and outdoor visitor attractions such as museums, galleries, educational and heritage attractions, zoos and aquariums can open providing there are physical distancing and hygiene measures in place Visitor attractions with retail and hospitality facilities can open in level 3 in line with retail and hospitality guidance. Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan) Essential face-to-face services only (online where possible) Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups) Permitted - differentiated restrictions apply Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care) Permitted/online where possible. Offices, call centres and other workplaces Essential only/working from home Shielding This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you. All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise. Level 3 shielding Contact with others: Limit meeting people outside your own household, avoid indoor public spaces. Shopping: Strictly follow the guidelines when shopping and limiting the number of times you go to a shop. Shop at quieter times. If you cannot work from home: Speak to your employer to ensure all appropriate protections are in place. If they are not, discuss getting a fit note with your GP or clinician. School/ formal childcare: Parents or guardians should discuss with their GP or clinician whether children should still attend



COVID-19 Protection Level: 4

Socialising

No in-home socialising

6/2 outdoors and in public places i.e. max 6 people from 2 households

Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

​​When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

Minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

Stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission.

Maintain hand and cough hygiene

Avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

Wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

Not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

If possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Hospitality (food and drink)

Hospitality (alcohol on sale outdoors)

Closed

Hospitality (alcohol on sale indoors)

Closed

Hospitality (food for consumption on premises)

Closed

Hotels and other accommodation providers can still serve food to qualifying guests i.e. key or exempt workers, staying in their premises up to 22:00. Room service, including alcohol, is allowed as normal.

Takeaways

Takeaways permitted for alcohol and food as per existing arrangements

Accommodation (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, caravan and camp sites)

All holiday accommodation is closed to tourism. Hotels, B&Bs and self-catering can remain open for essential customers only:

Travel

No non-essential travel into or out of the level 4 area. If necessary, limits on travel distance, or a requirement to stay at home

Exemptions for essential travel for work, education, shopping health etc; outdoor exercise; weddings and funerals; and transit through restricted areas

International quarantine regulations apply

Transport

Active travel (walk, run, cycle, wheel) where possible

Avoid car sharing with people outside extended household wherever possible

No use of public transport, except for essential purposes.

Face coverings compulsory

Shopping

Only essential retail

Click and collect, on-line services and outdoor retail, such as garden centres, outdoor markets and car lots, can also remain open.

Close contact services (e.g. hairdressers, barbers, tailors and beauticians)

Closed

Mobile close contact services not permitted

Public buildings – e.g. libraries

Closed

Stadia and events

Stadia must be closed to spectators.

No live events are permitted

Worship

Open with restricted numbers (20 people)

Life events (weddings, and civil partnerships, funerals) ceremonies and receptions/wakes

Weddings/civil partnerships – maximum 15 people

Funerals and wakes – 20 person limit

No receptions

Early learning and childcare (ELC)(formal childcare)

Early learning and childcare can remain open. Enhanced and targeted protective measures are in place.

Informal childcare

Informal childcare is only permitted for essential workers.

You should follow the rules for socialising.

Only children should enter the home of another household.

Schools

Open, with enhanced and targeted protective measures

Universities and Colleges

Colleges and universities can operate using a more restricted mix of face to face and distance learning.

Driving lessons

Not permitted

Sports and exercise

You are permitted to meet others outdoors, following the rules around meeting other households, for informal exercise or sport.

Indoor sports facilities are closed.

Outdoor gyms can remain open.

Outdoor non-contact sports are permitted for all age groups.

Leisure and entertainment

Closed

Visitor attractions

All indoor visitor attractions such as museums, galleries, heritage attractions, indoor areas of zoos and aquariums are closed

Outdoor visitor attractions, such as parks, gardens and the outdoor areas of zoos may remain open, to enable exercise and recreation to be undertaken with appropriate physical distancing in place, but should only be visited in line with travel restrictions.

Visitor attraction’s retail and hospitality facilities will be closed.

Public services (health following NHS remobilisation plan)

Essential face-to-face services only (online where possible)

Unregulated children's activities (incl. youth clubs, children's groups)

No activities are permitted with the exception of youth work where it is delivered as part of the school day/curriculum.

Support services (mental health, counselling, day services, respite care)

Essential only/online where possible

Offices, call centres and other workplaces

Essential only/working from home

Businesses which provide essential services can continue to operate, such as those in the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sector, courts and tribunals

Shielding

This is advice, consider which level of protection is right for you.

All levels: We will not ask you to distance from people within your own homes or to stop taking outdoor exercise.

Level 4 shielding