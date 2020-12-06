What's the story?

The Vicar Of Dibley.

Tell me more.

Dawn French is reprising her role as the Reverend Geraldine Granger for three festive, lockdown-inspired episodes. The 10-minute specials will show Geraldine delivering monthly sermons via Zoom, sharing sage advice and her musings on life in same vein as the classic sitcom.

What do these pearls of wisdom entail?

Well, among the "important" topics will be imparting warnings about the perils of dabbling in homemade wine and why it isn't a good idea to get a DIY haircut when the scissors are held by someone more used to working with animals.

Anything else?

Geraldine will attempt to explain the crucial difference between metres and miles when it comes to social distancing (after she discovers that some interpretations among her parishioners may have distinctly illegal connotations).

Not to forget the need for patience and tolerance when hearing the same anecdotes over and over again while locked down with our nearest and dearest.

Does this mean there's a new series in the works?

Not as far as we know. The last full series finished in 2007.

When can I watch?

The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown begins on BBC One, Monday, 8.50pm. The three short episodes will air weekly, with a 30-minute compilation episode being shown around Christmas.