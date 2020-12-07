By Brian McGeachan

“IT cannae be Lenin. Lenin’s deid!”

The words belonged to Gerry Ross, shop steward at John Brown’s shipyard in 1971. Mr Ross had taken charge of a wheel of red roses with a hefty cheque attached. A gift from John Lennon to the workers of the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders, who were waging a work-in.

Jimmy Reid had made his impromptu speech the week before. You know the one. The speech that sent a current through the crowd: “We are taking over these yards because we refuse to accept that faceless men, or any group of men can take decisions that affect our livelihoods with impunity.”

Forty years ago tomorrow John Lennon was killed in New York. But there’s another link between Lennon and Jimmy Reid. An unknown one.

While transcribing hours of recordings with Jimmy for a planned book, that link resurfaced last week. I’d worked with him on his magazine, Seven Days, in June 1994. Later that year we got down to work on a full-scale autobiography. The interviews flourished into fascinating reflections from a man who’d walked with history.

Viewers of the documentary Imagine will recall an encounter between Lennon and American cartoonist Al Capp. It occurred during the bed-in for peace with Yoko Ono in 1969. Capp’s visit wasn’t exactly an exercise in solidarity. In fact, the “debate” made the Ali-Frazer fight look like a warm bath. If Capp considered the bed-in a plaything of self-publicists he wasn’t above playing to the camera himself. Intermittently witty, he swerves from theatrical snarls to ungallant slurs against Yoko. Lennon responded in kind.

Jimmy Reid’s own encounter with Capp, at the American Embassy in November 1972, was part of a World in Action special on Nixon’s re-election. Jimmy had admired his Li’l Abner cartoon strip as a kid. This was because as a young illustrator Capp’s strip extolled the virtues of the New Deal. His targets? Wall Street wheeler dealers, robber barons, and Tammany Hall politicos.

Now, however, Capp approached him wearing a Nixon badge. A sight so incongruous Jimmy must’ve wondered if reality-altering fumes were pouring out of the embassy’s wallpaper. Jimmy’s reputation preceded him. Chomping a cigar Capp railed against him for “Destroying the England of Nelson and Churchill.” A lively debate ensued. But in style and manner it was very different from the Lennon altercation.

Lennon, after his heavyweight bout, referred to his fellow-combatant as “Al Crapp,” and, there’s a theory his song When You’re Crippled Inside was written about Capp, who was fitted with a prosthetic leg after a childhood accident. An example of Lennon nursing his wrath to keep it warm?

Jimmy, with his customary grace, sought common ground with Capp. Although he’d recast himself as the scourge of student protests back home, Jimmy recognised Capp as a man who’d marched with Martin Luther King. Perhaps his volte face wasn’t so much ideological as generational. A desperate defence of a past long since vanished. Capp had grown up in the 1920s, and struggled to understand a changing society, particularly on the campuses of the 60s and 70s.

Although Jimmy believed the day the music died was when Count Basie vacated the hit parade, he never stopped encouraging young people to “storm the heavens”. His altruism recognised that change wasn’t only inevitable but desirable. Embracing the new helped build a Jerusalem here on Earth. Not utopia, but a society where human potential flourished.

The Jimmy Reid I knew personified a joyous humanity. His kindness and decency weren’t a ploy to win public approval, but formed the core of his character.

Imagine that became a trend?

Brian McGeachan is an author and playwright