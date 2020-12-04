A SCOTISH charity event which has raised more than £20million is to be given a Christmas boost from sales of Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot.

Aldi is donating £3,000 to Kiltwalk from the sale of the kilted Kevin version which will be available in stores from this Sunday. The small kilted plush has already sold out online and sales will be limited to two per customer in store.

There is expected to be a rush for the soft toy when doors open at 8.30am at stores across the country.

The supermarket chain is a strong partnership with Kiltwalk which is supported by Sir Tom Hunter through his Hunter Foundation.

Earlier this week it was revealed Kiltwalk heroes alongside The Hunter Foundation have raised £20.6 million in five years for more than 2,000 Scottish charities.

That’s double the target set by Sir Tom Hunter when he became involved with the Kiltwalk charity in 2015. Every penny, every pound of the £13.9m raised by Kiltwalkers was paid-out to 2,100 different charities and this was topped-up by £6.7 million by The Hunter Foundation.

Aldi is Kiltwalk’s official ‘Supermarket Partner’ and in 2019 was responsible for fuelling over 20,000 Kiltwalkers across events in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Dumfries. This year, Aldi has continued their partnership with the Kiltwalk, by supporting their virtual events.

Last year, Aldi launched a giant kilted Kevin the Carrot and this year, for the first time, Kevin will be available in a smaller size, standing approximately 25cm tall, wearing his official Kiltwalk tartan kilt.

Richard Holloway, Regional Managing Director for Scotland, said: “Kilted Kevin the Carrot proved to be hugely popular last Christmas and we wanted to make sure that he returned this year.

“It has been a real shame that Kiltwalk events haven’t been able to take place physically this year, but thousands of people have still taken part in virtual events raising money for causes close to their hearts, and we wanted to do our part to help.”

Kiltwalk CEO, Paul Cooney, added: “Our Kiltwalkers usually love to meet ‘kilted’ Kevin the Carrot at our events but unfortunately that wasn’t possible this year, so I am sure they will be delighted to hear they can get their very own kilted Kevin for Christmas.

“It’s been a very different year for us all, but despite the pandemic, Kiltwalkers raised £2.5 million this year which was doubled by Sir Tom Hunter; a total of £5 million for 906 Scottish charities. We are very grateful for the continued support from Aldi especially in these challenging times.”