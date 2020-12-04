A further 41 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded in Scotland, according to the latest figures.
Those deaths were registered in the past 24 hours of a patient who first tested positive for coronavirus over the previous 28 days.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney, standing in for Nicola Sturgeon during the Scottish Government's daily briefing, said that new cases had also risen by 966.
There have now been a total of 98,686 cases recorded in Scotland, and 3,889 deaths.
A total of 965 patients are in hospital with a confirmed case, a decrease of 17 from yesterday, with 65 being treated in intensive care, a fall of four.
Of the new cases, 258 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 166 in Lanarkshire, and 117 in Lothian.
The remaining cases are spread over the remaining mainland health board areas.
