NINE Dundee United players are self-isolating after an outbreak of Covid-19 amongst coaching staff.

It comes after three staff tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the entire coaching team of the Scottish Premiership side including manager Micky Mellon, to self-isolate.

After discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside health board, nine squad members also have to self-isolate for 14 days.

But it has been indicated that the club's next matches against Livingston and Rangers will still be played.

Academy coach Thomas Courts will take charge of the team for the Livingston match on Saturday.

"Nine members of our squad are now self-isolating as a precaution due to having close contact with medical staff at the HPC at St Andrews," sporting director Tony Asghar said.

"Those in isolation will also be unavailable to face Rangers on 13 December."

He said clarified that the moves have come after dialogue with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board.

“After further discussions with the Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board, we have been advised that our non-playing staff who have been self-isolating should continue to do so," said Mr Ashghar

“We are grateful for the cooperation and guidance of the SPFL, Scottish FA and Tayside Health Board in this matter and we now focus our attention on preparing for Saturday's fixture.”