Gritters have been hitting the roads in recent days as temperatures dropped to freezing point across the country.

Scotland's gritters have risen to prominence in recent years due to their hilarious names and a website that allows you to track their movements, and people are loving their names.

They range from Gritty Gritty Bang Bang to Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie to Chilly Connolly and Fred.

From October 1st to May 15th, a 24-hour dedicated winter maintenance service operates on all Scotland's trunk roads.

In total 230 vehicles spread salt and plough snow in Scotland on 51 Winter Patrol routes in addition to the 92 Precautionary Treatment routes.

Here's a list of the gritter names:

Amber Snowy

Arctic Angel

BFG Big Friendly Gritter

Blizzard Bear

Chilly Connolly

Darth Spreader

For Your Ice Only

Fred

Gangsta Granny Gritter

Grit A Bit

Grit Expectations

Gritallica

Gritney Spears

Gritter Bug

Grittest Hits

Grittie McVittie

Grittle Mix

Gritty Gonzales

Gritty Gritty Bang Bang

Han Snow-lo

I Want To Break Freeze

Ice Breaker

Ice Destroyer

Ice Queen

Jeremy Brine

Lew-Ice Capaldi

Licence To Chill

Luke Snowalker

Meltin' John

Mr Plow

Mrs Gritter

My Name’5 Doddie

Nitty McGritty

Penelope Gritstop

Plougher O’Scotland

Polar Bear Explorer

Polar Patroller

Ready Spready Go

Rumble

Salty

Sandy The Solway Salter

Scotland’s Bravest Gritter

Sir Andy Flurry

Sir Grits A Lot

Sir Salter Scott

Slippy McGritty

Snow Bother

Snow Destroyer

Snow Dozer

Snow Trooper

Snowball

Snowbegone Kenobi

Snowkemon Go

Sophie Salt

Sprinkebell

Sprinkles

The Golden Great Gritter

The Grittest Snowman

The Incredible Ice Bear

The Snow Buster

The Snow Solution

The Winter Explorer

True Gritter

Yes Sir Ice Can Boogie

What's your favourite? Let us know!

How do they plan where to send the gritters?





Each Operating Company is required to obtain the services of an expert weather forecasting provider and operate a computerised road weather information system.

This displays data from road sensors, weather cameras, forecasts and weather radar to assist the operating company to make decisions on the deployment of winter maintenance resources.

Expert meteorologists provide daily weather forecasts to the Winter Service Managers from October 1st to May 15th.

The forecasts arrive around midday, allowing daily winter action plans to be prepared by 3.00pm, outlining pre-treatment arrangements on roads for the next 24 hour period.

Operating Companies monitor forecasts using actual data from weather stations and sensor sites. Further information is also collected by liaising with the weather forecaster, gritter drivers, winter patrols, the police and third parties.

Weather stations throughout the trunk road network relay information to the Operating Companies, including temperature, wind speeds and rainfall. Many of the weather stations have cameras attached allowing decision-makers to remotely monitor the locations.

Operating Companies monitor and update this database of information around the clock, with any changes required to action plans being implemented, as far as is reasonably practicable, in advance of adverse conditions.

Where it is not possible to predict adverse conditions, the Winter Service Manager has ultimate responsibility for ensuring that reactive requirements are implemented within the required timescales.

You can track the gritters here.