POLICE have warned Celtic fans not to gather and protest at the club's ground this weekend.
Officers have said they have become aware of a planned demonstration outside Celtic Park on Sunday, and have urged supporters to stay away.
A section of the support is angered by the team's current form, and disorder broke out last week when several hundred assembled to call for manager Neil Lennon to leave the club.
Three police officers were injured as they jostled with protesters, and metal barriers were kicked.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested and due in court.
Officers want to avoid a similar gathering this weekend, with large groups currently banned under legislation designed to halt the spread of coronavirus.
Police were out in force during the last demonstration
Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Greater Glasgow Division, said: "We are aware of a proposed demonstration outside Celtic Park on Sunday, 6 December, 2020 and would urge people to find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"The Scottish Government regulations are quite clear that these types of protest are prohibited in areas under level four restrictions.
"Officers will continue to police these types of event using the 4Es approach of engaging with those taking part and explaining the restrictions in place to save lives."
He added: “Our response will be measured and appropriate but we will use enforcement where required."
