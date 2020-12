THE term "fake news" has become synonymous with Donald Trump's time in office and in Roger Waigh's letter (December 4) he appears to simultaneously deplore it while at the same time using it to promote the myth that electric vehicles (EVs) are truly green.

Proponents of this technology may be technically correct in claiming "zero direct emissions" but in so doing they are guilty of a mass deception. Mr Waigh appears to believe that motor manufactures are also conspiring to promote fake news by claiming that an EV must travel at least 50,000 miles before it balances the emissions from conventional vehicles. There are numerous valid studies that confirm this to be the case. For example, Professor Stromman of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology concludes that "it will no doubt come as a surprise to many that the global warming potential of electric vehicle production can be up to twice that of conventional vehicles".