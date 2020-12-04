Scottish star Ewan McGregor is gearing up to return to a galaxy far, far away with a new Star Wars TV show due to start filming next month.

The actor will reprise his role as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Jedi Master who trained both villain Darth Vader and hero Luke Skywalker.

A posting by the Film & Television Industry Alliance on productionlist.com says “Star Wars: Kenobi” is due to beginning shoot in Boston on Jan. 4, 2021, and will also film in London.

The series had long been rumoured, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will continue the character's adventures after he is exiled to the desert planet of Tatooine along with a baby Luke Skywalker at the end of the trilogy of prequels, which first saw McGregor take up the role.

Ewan mcGregor in The Phantom Menance

The show will be streamed on the Disney Plus channel.

A project summary states: “Tatooine-a harsh desert world where farmers toil in the heat of two suns while trying to protect themselves and their loved ones from the marauding Tusken Raiders. A backwater planet on the edge of civilized space.

"And an unlikely place to find a Jedi Master in hiding, or an orphaned infant boy on whose tiny shoulders rests the future of a galaxy."

McGregor has previously stated his eagerness to return to the role, and remains a firm favourite with fans.

The actor has been keen to return to the role

Speaking on the BBC’s “The Graham Norton Show” in October, The Trainspotting star said: “It’s the Obi-Wan Kenobi story, I suppose. It’s not all me, but it certainly will be a lot of me, which is good."

Disney has recently found success with its Star Wars TV series The mandalorian, which is currently in its second season.