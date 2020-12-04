Three people have died following a crash in South Lanarkshire.

Two men and a woman were killed in the incident in Bothwell at around 4.35am on Friday.

Emergency services attended the incident, which involved a Vauxhall Astra, and one woman, 30, and two men, 36 and 62, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Wishaw, where hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

A 42-year-old man was also taken by ambulance to University Hospital, Wishaw, where hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

Chief Inspector Darren Faulds from the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those involved in this crash. Our officers are liaising with the families and providing support.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash.

“I would ask any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact us. I would also like to speak to anyone who was driving on this road around the time of the crash to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact the Road Policing Unit based at Helen Street by calling 101 quoting reference number 0328 of Friday, 4 December.